Denver threatens to seize Raíces Brewing property over taxes

The city says Raíces owes about $34,000 in taxes. Ownership is in talks to avoid seizure.

Earlier this week, the city of Denver notified Raíces Brewing Company that it owed nearly $34,000 in taxes — and that the brewery’s property would be seized by the city to cover the debt.

It’s the latest in a string of seizure threats against bars and restaurants in Denver. In recent weeks, the city has sought back taxes from multiple restaurants, including Wash Park Grille, EastFax and Agave.

The letter demanded that Raíces, which specializes in Central and South American brews and culture, hand over its possessions and property to the City and County of Denver. The taxes owed were for 2020 through 2023, the notice stated.

Seized property will be sold to pay off the taxes owed, the notice warned. But Raíces Brewing Company owner Jose Beteta told Denverite he was in talks with the city.

He did not respond to specific questions about the back taxes, whether the issue was resolved, or the business's current struggles.

“Raíces is open to the public,” he wrote in a text message on Wednesday morning. “We will be opening today as we normally do at 3 p.m.”

Raíces is at 2060 West Colfax Avenue.

Raíces in Sun Valley, Oct. 26, 2019. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Joshua Rosenblum, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance, said that because of city and state laws, he could share little about the specific warrant, the taxes owed, or the city’s conversations with Raíces.

“Generally speaking, a warrant is only issued after repeated attempts to collect taxes from the business,” Rosenblum wrote in an email. “It is a last resort and not one we take lightly.”

Before issuing a warrant, the city attempts to reach the business to collect owed taxes, he said. The city calls, mails, emails and visits in person.

“We attempt to work with the business to ensure they can keep going without a warrant,” he wrote.

Raíces was founded in 2016, opened its taproom in 2019 and became a brewpub in 2021. It emphasizes community and culture and is known for beers like its Manguito, Raiz and Cafecito.



