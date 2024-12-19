Developer can tear down 19th-century mansions at Colfax and Franklin

The current owner successfully argued to the Landmark Preservation Commission that renovating the buildings would be too costly.

The old Bourbon Chicken building at Franklin Street and Colfax Avenue. Dec. 6, 2024.

Vines and graffiti spread across brick walls. The windows are boarded up, and a few are missing altogether. Sunlight beams through a fire-scorched roof.

These two mansions have stood on East Colfax Avenue for a century, and it shows.

But after years of debate, their end is coming soon.

On Tuesday, a developer got permission to tear down the dilapidated old mansions at the corner of Franklin Street and Colfax Avenue — part of the city’s Wyman Historic District. Current owner Pando Holdings successfully argued that renovating the buildings would be too costly, especially after a fire earlier this year.

“The issue fundamentally, is it will cost more to rehabilitate the building than the resulting building will be worth,” said Bill Kyriagis, a representative for the owners, at a meeting of the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission.

The commission ultimately agreed to allow demolition. It was the latest fight over how far Denver should go to preserve historic buildings.

“It hurts to make this decision to allow the demolition. But I don't feel like we have a choice, given the way that the statute’s written,” commission member Nick Foussianes said.

A tale of two mansions

When the mansions were built in the late 1800s, they were part of an attractive new neighborhood along Colfax's cable car route.

They were among the last single-family homes built on this stretch of Colfax, and they eventually were converted to commercial uses themselves. One was previously home to Bourbon Chicken, which gave a savory smell to the block.

Pando Holdings bought the buildings in 2017.

A notice of an economic hardship hearing on a fence surrounding the old Bourbon Chicken building at Franklin Street and Colfax Avenue. Dec. 6, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The developer previously planned for “complete restoration and preservation” alongside construction of a new apartment building nearby. But that project was delayed by rising construction costs during the pandemic..

This March, a fire severely damaged one of the old houses. The city soon declared 1600 E. Colfax Ave. to be unsafe.

Later, Pando proposed a total demolition of both buildings.

The buildings are designated as landmarks, meaning demolition and other changes can’t happen without approval from the city’s landmark commission. The commission denied an earlier request, but the owner asked again, saying that rehabilitating the buildings would be an economic hardship.

What makes preservation ‘worth it’?

Rehabilitation of the two buildings would cost nearly $8 million, according to estimates from outside groups. But all that spending would result in very little financial benefit to the value of the property, the developer argued.

“It is an unconstitutional regulatory taking to impose a regulation that denies all economically beneficial use of a property without compensating the property owner,” Kyriagis said.

At the hearing, local architect David Wise urged the city to preserve the buildings. He said that preservation is difficult but worthwhile.

“I just believe it's worth fighting for. I believe it will be a loss felt on a daily basis for many of us who really feel Colfax may finally be on its way back up,” Wise said.

Architect David Wise gets a tour of a historic homes on East Colfax Avenue, Sept. 14, 2018. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Inside a historic property on East Colfax Avenue, that was used as a fur garment shop before it was a chicken joint. Sept. 14, 2018. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“The investments that we are sometimes forced to make reinforce the neighborhood, the character of it, but also the value of it,” agreed Cameron Bertron, who lives in the district.

Historic Denver also asked for the city to deny the demolition request, arguing that tax credits could help defray the heavy construction costs.

But another neighbor, Bethany Gravell, said that the ruined buildings were ruining the neighborhood.

“If economic hardship is denied and these buildings remain vacant, the neighborhoods along Colfax will be harmed,” she said.

“It’s a true conundrum. This is really the definition, right?” said Rusty Brown, a commission member who ultimately supported demolition.

Members of the Capitol Hill United Neighbors historic preservation committee gets a tour of two historic homes on East Colfax Avenue, Sept. 14, 2018. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Only one member of the commission, George Dennis, voted to deny the demolition request

“That wasn’t fun,” Chair Julie Johnson said after the vote.