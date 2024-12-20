Where to buy last-minute holiday gifts in Denver

Jake Johns, a comic book collector for 40 years, lives his dream job organizing Mile High Comics’ collection that holds an estimated 1,373,400 issues. The company is one of America’s largest comics dealers.

The holidays are steamrolling upon us. Christmas Eve is on Tuesday. Hanukkah kicks off on Christmas Day. I’m buying gifts for both, and time is running out.

In the newsletter earlier this week, I asked you, dear Denverite readers, to share your favorite local shops with me. Many of you delivered. (If you’re not on our newsletter, here’s where you can sign up.)

So without wasting a lot of time about the glories of Denver shopping — because I need to get to Denver shopping — here are some of the best places in town to get your last-minute gifts, in alphabetical order.

The Bookies Bookstore

2085 S. Holly St., Denver

Not a year goes by that I don’t swing by The Bookies ahead of the holidays. The shop specializes in books for kids and adults alike and also offers board games, toys and other random educational materials. Many of the workers are voracious readers who have an expansive knowledge of what’s on the shelves. Plus: They give a good discount for teachers.

Capitol Hill Books

300 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Tired of giving the same old new gifts and being a part of our nonstop culture of consumption and production? Break the cycle by giving used and rare books. Capitol Hill Books is just the place to find them. The Denver legacy has struggled in recent years with Colfax Bus Rapid Transit construction and COVID-19 shutdowns, and would be a great place to support.

The City Floral Garden Center, March 24, 2020. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

City Floral

1440 Kearney St., Denver

City Floral is an obvious spring and summer stop for pals of plants. But the gardening center also has a robust selection of indoor plants, gardening gear and decorations that make it a worthwhile spot on your wintertime shopping adventures. This time of year, when the sun sets early, it feels good to get around some green.

CPR shop (for Denverite merch)

Online only

Here’s a shameless plug for our merch. Have you seen Denverite’s excellent shirts, caps and mugs? Or are you a fan of public media? Go to the Colorado Public Radio online store and find some incredible gear to show your support for the news you depend on.

FM

59 N. Broadway, Denver

FM is one of those boutiques you feel more fashionable just walking into. If you can peel yourself away from the clothing racks, a bounty of accessories, jewelry and knick-knacks await for your gift list. Pro Tip: Meek Modern + Vintage is now in the back of FM, and Beet & Yarrow just moved in next door. It makes for a real c-c-c-combo — I got 90% of my gifts this year at these three nestled shops. — Alex Scoville, CPR/Denverite audience editor

Meininger Art Material

499 Broadway, Denver

Have art lovers in your family? Buy them a new canvas, a sketchbook, graffiti pens, spray paint, a block of clay, an artbook or screenprinting materials at Meininger’s. The friendly staff is always happy to show how materials work, and you can give many of the pens, pencils and charcoals a try in-store. Denverite reader Kim T. called it, “the coolest gift store in town!”

Mile High Comics

4600 Jason St., Denver

Mile High Comics is one of the largest comic book stores in the world, filled with limited-edition comics, graphic novels, the latest works from local creatives, Funko Pops and classic toys. Be warned: It’s easy to spend an entire afternoon here.

Pen Pals

3490 S. Broadway, Englewood

Buying pens, greeting cards and stationery as a present is a smart move. Then the gift receivers have no choice but to write you a thank you note — at least, assuming they’re a decent person. (Which, too often, I’m not … sorry Mom.) Pen Pals in Englewood comes highly recommended from Denverite reader Beverley C., who calls it “a great place for fun gifts.”

The Plant Room

1937 Federal Blvd., Denver

Victor Sosa was the star of an excellent episode of the CPR podcast “¿Quién Are We?”. His shop on Federal is overflowing with an incredible variety of plants, from cacti and succulents to rare plants and foliage. Sosa is known for helping customers select and care for the perfect plant, and the vibe is just lovely. Plus, there’s tons of pottery. — Andrew Kenney, Denverite editor

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Shopping malls give me a headache. That’s not the case with Stanley Marketplace in East Aurora. The old airplane hangers-turned-hip haven has a variety of cute shops, from the Tattered Cover’s kids-themed bookstore to places to buy plants, tchotchkes, hip urban clothes, gourmet food, toys and knives. Careful with those knives.

Customers browse through a bus-long stretch of new and used LPs at Wax Trax Records in Denver, Nov. 13, 2018. Alex Scoville/CPR News

Wax Trax

638 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Music lovers know there are many great record stores in town. None come with the history and pedigree of Wax Trax, where fans of all genres can find an album to spin. While we recommend going to the Cap Hill shop, there are also pop-ups at the Stanley Marketplace and a brick-and-mortar on Broadway.

The Wizard’s Chest

451 Broadway, Denver

Looking for board games? Costumes? Juggling balls and pins? Magic supplies? Wizard’s Chest is your must-stop spot. While you’re there, enjoy the decor supplied by installation artist Lonnie Hanzon of Camp Christmas fame.