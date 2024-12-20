Things to do in Denver, Dec. 20 to 22

Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah are around the corner.

Things to do in Denver

Maggie (10) waddles down 15th Street alongside DaVita’s float in 9NEWS’ annual Parade of Lights downtown. Dec. 7, 2024.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

Denverite has you covered for all the fun and festive activities the weekend before Christmas and the first day of Hanukkah. You can still meet Santa, hit up a holiday market or enjoy some completely unrelated concerts and comedy shows.

Friday, Dec. 20

Music

SF1 (Duo Drum Set). Dazzle. 1080 14th St., Denver. 9:30 p.m. Free.

Denver Interfaith Messiah Sing-along. The Church of Jesus Christ & Hope United Methodist. 5101 South Dayton St., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Free, but suggested donation of $10.

iZCALLi La Posada. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. 1215 20th St., Denver. 9 p.m. $40.67.

Journey to the Heart of Zeppelin. The Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Mistura Navidad: A Holiday Latin Jazz Celebration. Spangalang Brewery. 2736 Welton St., Denver. 7-10 p.m. $10.

Organic Sessions: Solstice Ascension, Viktop and Monotropa. Mockingbird. 2737 Larimer St., Denver. 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. $5-$10.

Art and Culture

Siren. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $17.

Seedlings: Seasonal Treats. Denver Botanic Gardens. 1007 York St., Denver. 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Ages 18-24 months. $12 for non-members, $10 for members.

Comedy

Geoff Tice Family Show. Comedy Works South. 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $22 for adults, $11 for kids 12 and under.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Music

A Very Merry Swiftmas - Taylor Swift Dance Party. Odde's Music Grill. 9975 Wadsworth Parkway, Unit #2, Westminster. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Hometown For The Holidays. The Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Free, $25 for VIP.

Lipgloss. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. 1215 20th St., Denver. 9 p.m. $43.26.

Make Music Day. Denver Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver. 3-6 p.m. Free.

Medio Genio w/ Iron Filly + Rubber Puppets. Larimer Lounge. 2721 Larimer St., Denver. 5 p.m. 5 p.m. $18.50 for 21+, $23.50 for under 21.

Family

ICE-IE Sculptures. The Shops at Northfield. 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver. 12:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Art and Culture

Dead Failure with Fancy Bits, Bitter Boxer and Kolya Thomas. Larimer Lounge. 2721 Larimer St., Denver. 5 p.m. $18.50 for 21+, $23.50 for under 21.

Choir League Presents: The Light of Love. The Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 5 p.m. $10-$125.

Family

The Jingle Belles: Live Holiday Carolers. Dairy Block. 1800 Wazee St., Denver. Free. 1-3 p.m.

Santa at the Station. Denver Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free.

Santa Story Hour. The Rally Hotel at McGregor Square. 1600 20th St., Denver. 10-11 a.m. Free.

Sport and Fitness

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken. Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Arts and Culture

Amahl and the Night Visitors. Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 N. Sherman St., Denver. 6 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. $42 for adults and $12 for kids 17 and younger.

Music

The 5 Points Nutcracker: A Holiday Jazz Experience. The Savoy Denver. 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver. 7 p.m. each night. Tickets start at $45.

Too Hot to Handel. Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. 1400 Curtis St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $19.20 for adults and at $12.80 for kids 12 and younger.

Dashing Thru LoDo – Confluence Music. Denver Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver. 7-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Family

Brunchin’ All The Way with Santa. The Original. 1600 20th St., Denver. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. Cost of meal.

Larimer Lights. Larimer Square. 1530 16th St., Denver. 3–9 p.m. on Friday, 1–9 p.m. on Saturday, 1–5 p.m. on Sunday. Free to enter.

Luminova Holidays. Elitch Gardens. 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver. 5-9 p.m. on Friday, 4-9 p.m. on Saturday. $19.99.

Santa’s Wonderland. Bass Pro Shop. 7970 Northfield Blvd., Denver. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday. Free to enter, activities cost extra.

Winter DreamLand. Girl Scout DreamLab. 63 N. Quebec St., Denver. 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, 12:30-6 p.m. on Sunday. $12.

Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. 2300 Steele St., Denver. 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. on Sunday. Non-member pricing: $25 for adults and seniors, $18 for youth, free for kids 2 and under. Member pricing: $20 for adults and seniors, $13 for youth, free for kids 2 and under.