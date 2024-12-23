Kerry Tipper will serve as vice president and university counsel for the University of Colorado.

City Attorney Kerry Tipper will leave her job in March to work for the University of Colorado. Tipper was selected by the university’s Board of Regents to serve as CU’s top attorney.

Tipper, 41, will be a vice president and university counsel for CU, providing legal advice to its leaders at all four campuses.

Tipper became city attorney in Nov. 2022. She was originally appointed by former mayor Michael Hancock and was reappointed by Mayor Mike Johnston. The city attorney gives legal advice to Denver’s elected officials and to its departments and agencies. She has supervised a group of 230 lawyers and other staff.

Tipper made $216,000 in 2023, according to GovSalaries.com. The city didn’t immediately respond to a request for her current salary. CU didn’t immediately respond to a question about her new salary.

Tipper was a state representative in Jefferson County from 2018 to 2022. She also has served as an assistant attorney general in Massachusetts and Colorado, and was a lawyer at Wilmer Hale.

In a news release, Johnston praised Tipper as a “true public servant.” Tipper was the first Latina to be appointed as Denver’s city attorney.

“It has been an honor to contribute to the legal work that supports this vibrant community, and I look forward to staying connected as Denver continues to grow and evolve,” Tipper said in a news release.