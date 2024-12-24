Denver’s Christkindlmarket will have a new home in 2025

Frenchie and Cookie, who have no need for last names, are known for serving up shots at Denver’s annual Christkindl Market at Civic Center Park. Dec. 23, 2023.

Next year, the market will temporarily relocate to the Auraria Campus while its usual home, Civic Center Park, is under construction.

The German-style holiday market will bring its wooden huts, European vendors, and festive entertainment to the campus grounds near downtown from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23, 2025.

The relocation will coincide with the market’s 25th year, with organizers promising to maintain its authentic charm despite the venue change. The move aims to put the market in an accessible spot while keeping its downtown connection.

Little wooden men for sale at Old German Christmas, a booth at Skyline Park's Christkindl Market, Dec. 4, 2017.

As for Civic Center Park, the construction there will start next fall with the promenade and the amphitheater, including the south plaza. The redevelopment will link Civic Center Park to the Denver Art Museum and the Central Library.

The Christkindlmarket organizers haven’t confirmed yet when and whether the market will eventually return to Civic Center.

“We don’t know yet. The construction in Civic Center Park is supposed to be for two years. We will assess how the park’s looking after that,” said spokesperson Samathan Seems, executive director of the German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter.