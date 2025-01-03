Things to do in Denver, Jan. 3 to 5

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite
It is the first weekend of 2025! What better way to spend it than out and about in Denver.
Enjoy a couple comedy shows, First Friday art exhibitions and big sports games. If being more culture is on your New Year's resolution list, we got you covered!
Friday, Jan. 3
Concert
Battle of the Bands.The Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 7:30 p.m. $20 for a single ticket, $100 for a reserved table for four.
Sport
Bierhalle Brawl - Live Pro Wrestling. Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. 9 p.m. Free.
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
Art and Culture
Opening Reception: CHAC Members' Showcase. CHAC Gallery. 834 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 5-9 p.m. Free.
Art Inspired by Frida Kahlo: Visions of the Self. CHAC Gallery. 7060 W. 16th Ave., Lakewood. 5-9 p.m. Free.
Niza Knoll Gallery's 15th Anniversary. Niza Knoll Gallery LLC. 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 5-9 p.m. Free.
Opening Reception: The Intimate Infinite. Metropolitan State University of Denver - Center for Visual Art. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Comedy
Randall King. Grizzly Rose. 5450 N. Valley Hwy., Denver. 8 p.m. $26.72.
Music
The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles! Paramount Theater. 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver. 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
The Gabriel Mervine Quintet Honors Clark Terry. Nocturne. 1330 27th St., Denver. 6-10:30 p.m. $35 for bar seating, $98 for dinner seating.
Children of Divorce. Stella's Coffee Haus. 1476 S. Pearl St., Denver. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $23.18.
The Teflon Dons, The Sleights, Battle Sights and Flashes Red. Bar 404. 404 Broadway, Denver. Doors at 7 p.m., show 8-11 p.m. $10.38.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Comedy
KevOnStage Back Pew Tour DENVER. New Hope Baptist Church. 3701 Colorado Blvd., Denver. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $55.20.
Nightlife
Salsa Only Social - Feat. DJ Manso. Somos Dance Company. 12001 E. 33rd Ave., #I, Aurora. 8-11:30 p.m. $10-15.
Sports
Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 5 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
Arts and Culture
Magical Evening. Sipping N' Painting Hampden. 6461 E. Hampden Ave., Denver. 7-9 p.m. $44.52.
Demo Artist: Jessie Rodriguez. Denver Art Museum. 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver. Noon - 3 p.m. Included with museum admission.
Music
Tuesday's w/ Relief Society + Angela Perry + Cloud Rovers. Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl. 3295 S. Broadway, Englewood. 7-11:30 p.m. $15.10.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Nightlife
Brew Year's Eve #8 - An Industry Get Down. Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. 8 p.m. Free.
Janae Burris & Friends Comedy Show. Comedy Works Downtown. 1226 15th St., Denver. 7 -9:30 p.m. $16.78.
Sports
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Empower Field At Mile High. 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 2:25 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
All Weekend
Family
Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens & Events Center. 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. Doors open at 5 p.m. and last entry at 8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $22.40 for adults, $17.06 for children ages 3-12, $20.26 for senior 65 and above, free for children under age 3.
Snow Days. Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. 2121 Children's Museum Dr., Denver. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Included with admission.
McGregor Skate. McGregor Square. 1901 Wazee St., Denver. Noon - 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Noon - 6 p.m. on Sunday. Adult pricing: $15 for admission and skate rental, $6 for admission only; Child pricing: $9 for admission and skate rental, $6 for admission only; Free for kids under age 2 and seniors.
Comedy
Sean Patton. Comedy Works Downtown. 1226 15th St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows on Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. shows on Saturday. $25.
Shane Torres. Comedy Works South. 5345 Landmark Plave, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. General admission $23, VIP $28.
Art and Culture
Architects of Change. RedLine Contemporary Art Center. 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. $5.
Diego Florez-Arroyo — WARNING: Mi Amá. Union Hall Art Space. 1750 Wewatta St., Ste. 144, Denver. Noon - 6 p.m. Free.
Wheel Throwing Workshop. Denver Ceramic Studio. 66 S. Broadway Ave., Unit B, Denver. 1 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. $75.
They Might Be Dragons. Denver Ceramic Studio. 66 S. Broadway, Unit B, Denver. 1-4 p.m. on Friday, 3-6 p.m. on Saturday. $45.