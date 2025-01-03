Things to do in Denver, Jan. 3 to 5

Start the year off right.

Things to do in Denver

Fans stream into Mile High Stadium before the Denver Broncos’ first home game of the season. Sept. 15, 2024.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

It is the first weekend of 2025! What better way to spend it than out and about in Denver.

Enjoy a couple comedy shows, First Friday art exhibitions and big sports games. If being more culture is on your New Year's resolution list, we got you covered!

Friday, Jan. 3

Concert

Battle of the Bands.The Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 7:30 p.m. $20 for a single ticket, $100 for a reserved table for four.

Sport

Bierhalle Brawl - Live Pro Wrestling. Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. 9 p.m. Free.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Art and Culture

Opening Reception: CHAC Members' Showcase. CHAC Gallery. 834 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Art Inspired by Frida Kahlo: Visions of the Self. CHAC Gallery. 7060 W. 16th Ave., Lakewood. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Niza Knoll Gallery's 15th Anniversary. Niza Knoll Gallery LLC. 915 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Opening Reception: The Intimate Infinite. Metropolitan State University of Denver - Center for Visual Art. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Comedy

Randall King. Grizzly Rose. 5450 N. Valley Hwy., Denver. 8 p.m. $26.72.

Music

The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles! Paramount Theater. 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver. 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

The Gabriel Mervine Quintet Honors Clark Terry. Nocturne. 1330 27th St., Denver. 6-10:30 p.m. $35 for bar seating, $98 for dinner seating.

Children of Divorce. Stella's Coffee Haus. 1476 S. Pearl St., Denver. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $23.18.

The Teflon Dons, The Sleights, Battle Sights and Flashes Red. Bar 404. 404 Broadway, Denver. Doors at 7 p.m., show 8-11 p.m. $10.38.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Comedy

KevOnStage Back Pew Tour DENVER. New Hope Baptist Church. 3701 Colorado Blvd., Denver. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $55.20.

Nightlife

Salsa Only Social - Feat. DJ Manso. Somos Dance Company. 12001 E. 33rd Ave., #I, Aurora. 8-11:30 p.m. $10-15.

Sports

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 5 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Arts and Culture

Magical Evening. Sipping N' Painting Hampden. 6461 E. Hampden Ave., Denver. 7-9 p.m. $44.52.

Demo Artist: Jessie Rodriguez. Denver Art Museum. 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver. Noon - 3 p.m. Included with museum admission.

Music

Tuesday's w/ Relief Society + Angela Perry + Cloud Rovers. Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl. 3295 S. Broadway, Englewood. 7-11:30 p.m. $15.10.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Nightlife

Brew Year's Eve #8 - An Industry Get Down. Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. 8 p.m. Free.

Janae Burris & Friends Comedy Show. Comedy Works Downtown. 1226 15th St., Denver. 7 -9:30 p.m. $16.78.

Sports

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Empower Field At Mile High. 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 2:25 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

All Weekend

Family

Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens & Events Center. 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. Doors open at 5 p.m. and last entry at 8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $22.40 for adults, $17.06 for children ages 3-12, $20.26 for senior 65 and above, free for children under age 3.

Snow Days. Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. 2121 Children's Museum Dr., Denver. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Included with admission.

McGregor Skate. McGregor Square. 1901 Wazee St., Denver. Noon - 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Noon - 6 p.m. on Sunday. Adult pricing: $15 for admission and skate rental, $6 for admission only; Child pricing: $9 for admission and skate rental, $6 for admission only; Free for kids under age 2 and seniors.

Comedy

Sean Patton. Comedy Works Downtown. 1226 15th St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows on Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. shows on Saturday. $25.

Shane Torres. Comedy Works South. 5345 Landmark Plave, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. General admission $23, VIP $28.

Art and Culture

Architects of Change. RedLine Contemporary Art Center. 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. $5.

Diego Florez-Arroyo — WARNING: Mi Amá. Union Hall Art Space. 1750 Wewatta St., Ste. 144, Denver. Noon - 6 p.m. Free.

Wheel Throwing Workshop. Denver Ceramic Studio. 66 S. Broadway Ave., Unit B, Denver. 1 p.m. on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. $75.

They Might Be Dragons. Denver Ceramic Studio. 66 S. Broadway, Unit B, Denver. 1-4 p.m. on Friday, 3-6 p.m. on Saturday. $45.