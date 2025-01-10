Things to do in Denver, Jan. 10 to 12

Things to do in Denver

Miles the Broncos mascot makes the rounds during the National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 9, 2025.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

January in Colorado means the National Western Stock Show is in town! Grab your best cowboy boots and hats and take the family to see great rodeo shows this weekend. Denverite also has recommendations on nightlife, concerts and games this weekend.

Friday, Jan. 10

Sports

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7 p.m. Tickets prices vary.

Family

Free Day at the Zoo. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance. 2300 Steele St., Denver.

Music

Breaking Sound Denver. Hogshead Brewery. 4460 W. 29th Ave., Denver. 7 p.m. $21.79.

Cam Allen w/ Dan Codiga + Eli Rey. Globe Hall. 4483 Logan St., Denver. 8 p.m. $22.60 for 21 and up, $25.60 for under 21.

Devon Parker & Mark Donovan. Spangalang Brewery. 2736 Welton St., Denver. Doors 6 p.m. show 7-9 p.m. General admission free, reserved two-person table $39.19, reserved four-person table $76.54.

Sturtz and Salomé Songbird. Swallow Hill Music. 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver. 8-10 p.m. $34.98.

Tish Hinojosa. Swallow Hill Music. 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. $34.98.

Thee Sacred Souls. The Mission Ballroom. 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 8 p.m. $55.05.

Tony Exum Jr. Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs. 5544 E. 33rd Ave., Denver. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Art and Culture

American Museum of Western Art - Self Guided Tours. American Museum of Western Art - The Anschutz Collection. 1727 Tremont Place, Denver. 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. $5.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Sports

Colorado vs. The World Rodeos. Historic Denver Coliseum. 4600 Humboldt St.,

Denver. Shows at 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. $44 - $105.

Colorado Mammoth vs. Albany FireWolves. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7 p.m. Tickets prices vary.

Arts and Culture

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Phish. The Bluebird Theater. 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 11 a.m. $28.82

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery. 800 E. 73rd Ave., #11, Denver. Doors 7:45 p.m., performance begins at 8:15 p.m. $15 - $28.52.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Family

Free Day at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Denver Museum of Nature & Science. 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver.

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Historic Denver Coliseum. 4600 Humboldt St., Denver. Shows at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $57 - $97.

Arts and Culture

Queer Bazaar. Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. Noon. Free.

Music

From the New World. Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra. 285 University Ave., Boulder. Doors 2:45 p.m., show 4 p.m. $29 - $95.

Anderies Generations Quintet. Dazzle at The Arts Complex. 1080 14th St., Denver. Doors 5 p.m., show 6-7:30 p.m. $15 - $35.

Dave Hanson Trio Celebrates Herbie Hancock. Nocturne. 1330 27th St., Denver. 4-10 p.m. $26 for bar seating, $98 for dinner seating, $195 for The Ellington Experience dinner seating.

Sport

PWHL Takeover Tour. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 1 p.m. $35.05 - $85.50.

All Weekend

Family

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo. National Western Complex. Times and ticket prices vary by event.

All In! SYNC Gallery. 931 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday, Noon - 5 p.m. on Sunday. Free.

LuBird’s Light Playground. Stanley Marketplace. 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Free.

Comedy

Brian Posehn. Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square. 1226 15th St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. $30.

Art and Culture

De La Tierra. History Colorado Center. 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Included in general admission.

Emerging Vision 2024: Biennial Student Show. Colorado Photographic Arts Center. 1200 Lincoln St., Ste. 111, Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.

Mozart & Now with Peter Oundjian. Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. 1400 Curtis St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. on Sunday. $25.60 to $119.04 for adults, students and kids $12.80.