6 more Walgreens stores to close around Denver

The Walgreens logo on the front of a store, July 14, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass.

Another round of Walgreens closures is happening nationwide, with a handful of Denver area stores set to shut down next month.

The closures are part of a national strategy from the pharmacy chain to close 1,200 stores — which accounts for a quarter of its brick-and-mortar stores — across three years, citing “increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures.”

The six Walgreens stores closing are:

1601 W. 84th Avenue, Federal Heights, closing Feb. 6

12051 E. Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, closing Feb. 19

6395 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, closing Feb. 20

15301 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora, closing Feb. 24

3555 North Colorado Blvd, Denver, closing Feb. 26

6360 E. Evans Avenue, Denver, closing Feb. 27

Customers who have their prescriptions filled at these locations are already being directed to the new pharmacy their prescriptions are being forwarded to.

Two Walgreens stores have already closed in Denver

In mid-October, Walgreens announced two closures in Denver, one in Westwood and one in West Colfax.

Walgreens — which faces significant competition from both online and other brick-and-mortar pharmacies like CVS — has had financial difficulties in recent years, fueled by an influx of inflation weariness among customers, who are becoming more selective when it comes to retail goods.