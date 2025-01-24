Things to do in Denver, Jan. 24 to 26

Celebrate a much warmer weekend in Denver with some fun activities and events for everyone!

Things to do in Denver

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

Celebrate a much warmer weekend in Denver with some fun activities and events for everyone! From comedy shows and live theater to musical acts and cool museum exhibits, stay occupied all weekend.

Friday, Jan. 24

Arts and Culture

((( O ))). Meow Wolf Denver. 1338 1st St., Denver. 8 p.m. $31.75.

21 Below. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. 1485 Delgany St., Denver. 6-9 p.m. Free. Teens only.

Art as Agency: Creating Beauty at Amache and Beyond. Denver Art Museum.`100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver. 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. In-person tickets: $20 for museum friends, $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Virtual tickets: $10 for museum friends, $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.

Music

Dairy Block Off the Record. Dairy Block. 1800 Wazee St., Denver. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Cactus Cat. Dazzle. 1080 14th St., Denver. 9 p.m. $15 - $20.

Desert Furs. Velvet Elk Lounge. 2037 13th St., Boulder. 8-11 p.m. $16.

Clay Kirkland. Swallow Hill Music. 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver. 8 p.m. $34.98.

Extra Gold Live. The Ramble Hotel. 1280 25th St., Denver. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ship Wrek. The Ogden Theatre. 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 8 p.m. $36.81 for general admission, $78.20 for VIP balcony seating.

Anna Webber's Simple Trio. King Center Recital Hall on the Auraria Campus. 855 Lawrence Way, Denver. 7-10 p.m. $35 general public, $30 seniors/military, $25 students.

Family

Lyle the Crocodile: Theatre for Young Audiences. Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities. 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 11 a.m. $19.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Family

CU Wizards! The Tumultuous Life of Cumulus Clouds. Duane Physics G1B30. 2000 Colorado Ave., Boulder. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free.

Girl Scout Daisy Day at the DreamLab. 63 N. Quebec St., Suite 104, Denver. Noon - 2 p.m. Free.

Colorado Fairy Hair. Curate: A Local Mercantile. 8242 S. University Blvd., #150, Centennial. 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Rockies Fest 2025. Coors Field. 2001 Blake St., Denver. 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. $15 for general admission, $5 for season ticket and passport mini-plan holders.

Music

Lagerhaus Live - Badda Boom Brass Band. Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. 8 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Family

Chelsea's Bingo. Chelsea Hutchison Foundation. 1921 S. Havana St., Aurora. 6:30-8:45 p.m. $8.

Arts and Culture

Lunar New Year Blessing Ceremony. Great Dharma Chan Monastery. 6417 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Shopping

Denver's Winter Boutique Warehouse Sale. Number Thirty Eight. 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. $25 VIP, $15 general admission, free entry after noon.

Music

Jazz at Stanley. Stanley Marketplace. 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 1-5 p.m. Free.

Food and Drinks

Hot Ones Party. Fortissimo Dueling Pianos. 891 14th St., Denver. 2-10 p.m. Free.

Sports and Fitness

Plants, Yoga & Beer. Bierstadt Lagerhaus. 2875 Blake St., Denver. 11 a.m. $30.

All Weekend

Comedy

Jim Jefferies. Paramount Theatre.1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver. 7 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. Ticket prices vary.

Family

43rd Annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest. Colorado Convention Center. 700 14th St., Denver. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. $16 for adults, free for kids under 12.

Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother's Spell. 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn. Friday 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, $11 for youth.

Art and Culture

Armed Doesn’t Mean Dangerous. Colorado Photographic Arts Center. 1200 Lincoln St., Suite 111, Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, noon - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Free.

Denver Jewish Film Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre. 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver. Various screening times and ticket prices.

Entanglement. Walker Fine Art. 300 W. 11th Ave., #A, Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Free.

Through Their Eyes | Personal Projects by Veterans. Colorado Photographic Arts Center. 1200 Lincoln St., Suite 111, Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, noon - 4 p.m. on Saturday. Free.