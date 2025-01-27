Alleged Tren de Aragua members among 49 arrested in Denver DEA raid

The raid took place at a “makeshift nightclub” on Federal Boulevard in Denver.

After a months-long investigation, federal drug and immigration agents arrested nearly 50 people, including “numerous” members allegedly associated with Tren de Aragua (TdA), at a “makeshift nightclub” in Denver over the weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement that more than 100 local and federal law enforcement officers used a federal search warrant to enter the building on the 6600 block of Federal Boulevard. Of the 49 people arrested early Sunday morning, 41 were determined to be in Colorado illegally.

According to Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen, the DEA had been “investigating TdA drug trafficking since last summer.”

Officials seized cocaine, weapons and an undisclosed amount of cash. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.