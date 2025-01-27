Denver news

Alleged Tren de Aragua members among 49 arrested in Denver DEA raid

The raid took place at a “makeshift nightclub” on Federal Boulevard in Denver.
Molly Cruse
1 min. read
The logo for the Justice Department
The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP

After a months-long investigation, federal drug and immigration agents arrested nearly 50 people, including “numerous” members allegedly associated with Tren de Aragua (TdA), at a “makeshift nightclub” in Denver over the weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement that more than 100 local and federal law enforcement officers used a federal search warrant to enter the building on the 6600 block of Federal Boulevard. Of the 49 people arrested early Sunday morning, 41 were determined to be in Colorado illegally.

According to Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen, the DEA had been “investigating TdA drug trafficking since last summer.”

Officials seized cocaine, weapons and an undisclosed amount of cash. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Molly Cruse

Molly joined CPR as a News Fellow in 2023. Originally from England, Molly has called the U.S. home for over a decade.

Education:
Bachelor of science degree in environmental studies, Elon University; Master’s degree in journalism, University of Oregon.

Professional background:
Molly cut her teeth writing as an editorial intern for Earth Day Network, an environmental nonprofit based in Washington D.C. before deciding to pursue a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Oregon. As a graduate student, she worked as a freelance journalist, writing for various local magazines and weekly newspapers. Molly came to CPR after working as a multimedia field reporter for Capital Press, a regional newspaper based in the Pacific Northwest, covering stories on agriculture, rural communities, and the environment.

Outside of the newsroom, Molly can often be found exploring the Rockies one hike at a time with her 100lb, three-legged dog and sidekick, Winnie.

Awards:
Molly was awarded Most Outstanding Graduate Thesis from the faculty of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications for her master’s thesis project; a podcast that she wrote and produced, titled “On the Brink.”

Recent Stories

View more posts