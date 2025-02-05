Denver mayor to talk ‘sanctuary’ laws with Republican Congressional committee

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is going to Washington.

He’ll testify in front of the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, along with the mayors of three other Democratic cities, about their policies around new immigrants.

A spokesperson for Johnston says the mayor and the committee reached agreement for him to appear, noting: “For the last two years, Denver has shown the country that you can be a compassionate and welcoming city without sacrificing public safety or core services. We look forward to discussing with the committee.”

Johnston joins New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — who gave birth to her third child on Jan. 13 — in agreeing to appear on March 5. Originally they’d been called to appear on Feb. 11.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer is leading an investigation into what he called “the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal enforcement.”

“Sanctuary mayors owe the American people an explanation for city policies that jeopardize public safety and violate federal immigration law by releasing dangerous criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets. These reckless policies in Democrat-run cities and states across our nation have led to too many preventable tragedies,” the Republican said in a statement announcing the hearing. “The policies in Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the American people. This is unacceptable and their leaders must be held accountable.”

Denver is considered a welcoming city for immigrants, not a “sanctuary city.” State and local laws limit how the police can work with federal immigration forces. Cooperation is generally allowed in criminal cases, but officers can’t turn over people based on their immigration status alone.

Any restrictions aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants have been in the crosshairs for Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration. And the hearing will likely be a combative one.

Colorado has one member serving on the Oversight Committee: Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, an immigration hard-liner.

In a social media post on Jan. 29, Boebert wrote, “the days of sanctuary states like Colorado and sanctuary cities like Denver are quickly coming to an end under President Trump!”

Johnston may see another Colorado face in Washington. Rep. Gabe Evans, who was recently elected to Congress to represent the 8th Congressional District, said he was set to join the committee that day.