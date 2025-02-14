Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 14-16

It’s Valentine’s Day, the second-to-last weekend for Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak at the Denver Art Museum and Nuggets vs. Lakers time.

Things to do in Denver

Brooke Jimenez peers at original art for “Where The Wild Things Are” in the Denver Art Museum’s “Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak” exhibit. Oct. 10, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Valentine’s Day! If you’re in the mood to celebrate with a loved one or friends, there’s a Valentines Disco Goth Dance Party Friday, an XoXo Market Saturday and Sunday, Loveland’s Sweetheart Festival all weekend and much more.

Other weekend happenings range from Layers: A Clothing Casino and clothing drive to live music and an artist demo at the Denver Art Museum.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Friday, Feb. 14

Just for fun

*Love in the Woods Hike. DuPont Park, Louviers. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Advance registration required.

Love Notes by Abigail Mott. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Valentines. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Nick Thune. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$124.

Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live. Paramount Theater, 1625 Glenarm Place. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Comedy Night. Chain Reaction Brewing Co., 902 S. Lipan St. 8-10 p.m. $10.

Ian Lara. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $25-$124.

Arts, culture, and media

Ruby Mazur Meet and Greet and Exhibition. Fascination St. Fine Art, 2727 E. 3rd Ave. 3-7 p.m. No cover.

Valentines Day @foolproofartgallery Chocolate Included. Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer St. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Poetry Open Mic. Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Valentine's Day Beer and Mini Eclair Pairing. Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Suite 101. 2-10 p.m. $39.19.

Music and nightlife

Live Music. Halo Rooftop Bar, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Valentines Disco Goth Dance Party. Fort Greene, 321 E. 45th Ave. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Just for fun

Happiness & Sweet Valentines Pop Up at Curate Mercantile. 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite #330, Littleton 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

XoXo Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Black People Know Things Trivia. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

V-Day Card Making and Aura Bouquets. Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave. 5-9 p.m. $39.19. Advance registration required.

Layers: A Clothing Casino. Secret Location in Denver. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $50. Advance registration required.

Kids and family

Paper flower bouquet/Ramo de flores de papel. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. Noon-1 p.m. Ideal for ages 5 and older.

Comedy and theater

Nick Thune. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$124.

Comedy Night. Renegade Brewing Co., 925 W. 9th Ave. 8-10 p.m. $10.

Ian Lara. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $25-$124.

Art, culture, and media

Demo Artist: Vinni Alfonso. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

10 Year Anniversary Party. School House, 5660 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

2025 Denver Winter Tequila Tasting Festival. Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Suite 100. 2:30-6 p.m. Starting at $34.19. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Black History Month Music Series: Kayla Marque. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Chamber Music Concert. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

Fat Tuesday Festa. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. 2:30 p.m. Starting at $10 (youth), $29 (seniors 65 and older), $33 (adults).

Mavens of Music: Dechen Hawk. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-6 p.m. Free.

Postmodern Love. Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St. 7-10 p.m. $23.

Lao Tizer Band. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $43.22 (in advance), $48.37 (day of show).

The Pink Disco. Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $20 (in advance), $25 (at the door).

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

2025 CO Brewery Running Series Kickoff Party. Barquentine Brewing, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Suite 178, Edgewater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

*Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ABC or ESPN+. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Just for fun

XoXo Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Teen Open Mic: Black History Today. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Comedy and theater

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

New Talent Night. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $12.

Art, culture, and media

Flower Jewelry Making Class. Grace Noel Art, 734 Santa Fe Drive. 1-2:30 p.m. Starting at $71.21.

Paint It Forward: Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Rosé All Day: A Valentine’s Special. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 2-4 p.m. $30.

Music and nightlife

Before the Sun with nolen and friends. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $24.68 (in advance), $29.83 (day of show).

All Weekend

Just for fun

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday). $12 (seniors), $15 (adults).

Kids and family

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Eat and drink

Pizza is Our Love Language- Heart-shaped pizza. Fuso Pizza & Pasta at Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. Times vary. $14-$16.

Sports and fitness

*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 4-9 p.m. (Fridays), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturdays) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sundays). $10-$14.

Worth the Drive

Friday & Saturday

2025 Loveland Sweetheart Festival. Downtown Loveland, 201 E. 4th St., Loveland. 5-9 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday). Free.