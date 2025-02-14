Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 14-16

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Happy Valentine’s Day! If you’re in the mood to celebrate with a loved one or friends, there’s a Valentines Disco Goth Dance Party Friday, an XoXo Market Saturday and Sunday, Loveland’s Sweetheart Festival all weekend and much more.
Other weekend happenings range from Layers: A Clothing Casino and clothing drive to live music and an artist demo at the Denver Art Museum.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Friday, Feb. 14
Just for fun
*Love in the Woods Hike. DuPont Park, Louviers. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Advance registration required.
Love Notes by Abigail Mott. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
Little University Art Studio: Valentines. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under when accompanied by an adult.
Comedy and theater
Nick Thune. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$124.
Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live. Paramount Theater, 1625 Glenarm Place. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Comedy Night. Chain Reaction Brewing Co., 902 S. Lipan St. 8-10 p.m. $10.
Ian Lara. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $25-$124.
Arts, culture, and media
Ruby Mazur Meet and Greet and Exhibition. Fascination St. Fine Art, 2727 E. 3rd Ave. 3-7 p.m. No cover.
Valentines Day @foolproofartgallery Chocolate Included. Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer St. 6-9 p.m. Free.
Poetry Open Mic. Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Free.
Eat and drink
Valentine's Day Beer and Mini Eclair Pairing. Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Suite 101. 2-10 p.m. $39.19.
Music and nightlife
Live Music. Halo Rooftop Bar, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.
Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Valentines Disco Goth Dance Party. Fort Greene, 321 E. 45th Ave. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Just for fun
Happiness & Sweet Valentines Pop Up at Curate Mercantile. 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite #330, Littleton 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
XoXo Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Black People Know Things Trivia. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.
V-Day Card Making and Aura Bouquets. Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave. 5-9 p.m. $39.19. Advance registration required.
Layers: A Clothing Casino. Secret Location in Denver. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $50. Advance registration required.
Kids and family
Paper flower bouquet/Ramo de flores de papel. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. Noon-1 p.m. Ideal for ages 5 and older.
Comedy and theater
Nick Thune. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$124.
Comedy Night. Renegade Brewing Co., 925 W. 9th Ave. 8-10 p.m. $10.
Ian Lara. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $25-$124.
Art, culture, and media
Demo Artist: Vinni Alfonso. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults).
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
10 Year Anniversary Party. School House, 5660 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.
2025 Denver Winter Tequila Tasting Festival. Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Suite 100. 2:30-6 p.m. Starting at $34.19. Advance registration required.
Music and nightlife
Black History Month Music Series: Kayla Marque. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
Chamber Music Concert. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.
Fat Tuesday Festa. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. 2:30 p.m. Starting at $10 (youth), $29 (seniors 65 and older), $33 (adults).
Mavens of Music: Dechen Hawk. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-6 p.m. Free.
Postmodern Love. Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St. 7-10 p.m. $23.
Lao Tizer Band. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $43.22 (in advance), $48.37 (day of show).
The Pink Disco. Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $20 (in advance), $25 (at the door).
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
2025 CO Brewery Running Series Kickoff Party. Barquentine Brewing, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Suite 178, Edgewater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
*Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ABC or ESPN+. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Just for fun
XoXo Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Kids and family
Teen Open Mic: Black History Today. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.
Comedy and theater
The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.
New Talent Night. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $12.
Art, culture, and media
Flower Jewelry Making Class. Grace Noel Art, 734 Santa Fe Drive. 1-2:30 p.m. Starting at $71.21.
Paint It Forward: Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 2-4 p.m. Free.
Eat and drink
Rosé All Day: A Valentine’s Special. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 2-4 p.m. $30.
Music and nightlife
Before the Sun with nolen and friends. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $24.68 (in advance), $29.83 (day of show).
All Weekend
Just for fun
Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday). $12 (seniors), $15 (adults).
Kids and family
Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.
Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.
Art, culture, and media
Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).
Eat and drink
Pizza is Our Love Language- Heart-shaped pizza. Fuso Pizza & Pasta at Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. Times vary. $14-$16.
Sports and fitness
*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 4-9 p.m. (Fridays), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturdays) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sundays). $10-$14.
Worth the Drive
Friday & Saturday
2025 Loveland Sweetheart Festival. Downtown Loveland, 201 E. 4th St., Loveland. 5-9 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday). Free.