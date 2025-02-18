Warehouse fire on Brighton puts smoke over Denver

Gray smoke drifted over downtown Denver as firefighters worked to contain a fire at warehouse on Brighton Boulevard.

Denver Fire Department reported around 7 a.m. that crews were responding to the fire near 35th Street and Brighton Boulevard, where they found "fire through the roof of the building."

DFD reported it was a two-alarm fire, but was "quickly" controlled. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

The warehouse is located near The Source food hall and hotel in the River North district. A photo posted by a Reddit user showed several firetrucks arrayed around a fire at a small, freestanding building. A call to the apparently affected business went unanswered on Tuesday morning.