Denver culture

The Denver Zoo wants to ditch offseason pricing

Ticket would cost $25.50 for adults all year long if City Council approves their proposal.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
Certified zoo vet Dr. Lara Croft speaks to an audience of Denver Zoo visitors as diagnostic work begins for Koko the prehensile-tailed porcupine. June 12, 2021.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Tickets to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance could go up if Denver City Council approves.

The slight increase is in the name of abolishing the zoo’s off-season pricing system in favor of a year-round format. 

Currently, visitors between November and mid-March pay about 60 percent less to enter the zoo than those who come from April to October. 

But zoo leaders say that’s unsustainable and doesn’t align with the pricing structure of other Denver attractions. 

Under the current system, adult visitors pay about $25 from March to October and about $16 during the winter off-season. 

If Denver City Council approves the new pricing structure, tickets will cost $25.50 year-round. 

Zoo officials said year-round pricing has been in the works since 2022.

Discounted rates on cold-weather days would remain under the proposed pricing structure, as well as free and reduced admission to community members and students. 

“It will give us the flexibility on days like [when it snows] to consider a discount, because those days it costs us just as much to run the zoo as it does on a summer day,” said Denver Zoo COO Cristal Torres DeHerrera during a Denver Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. “And yet our attendance is very low.”

The new prices would go into effect next winter. The proposal has already unanimously passed through Denver City Council’s Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Recent Stories

View more posts