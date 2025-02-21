Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 21-23

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It’s going to be a warm and busy weekend in the Denver metro. Events range from a Beer, Bacon, and Coffee Fest at Denver Beer Co. locations and Arvada Winterfest 2025 to new art exhibits and home games for the Colorado Mammoth and Denver Nuggets. There’s also a Pitch-a-Friend event at FlyteCo Tower on Saturday.

If you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Feb. 21

Just for fun

Classic Game Club. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

International Mother Language Day. Beck Recreation Center, 800 Telluride St., Aurora. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Family Stay & Play. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 11-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Black History Teen Block Party. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Lunar New Year Celebration. Global Village Academy: West Campus, 16401 E. Alameda Dr. 6-8 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Chris Estrada. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $22-$27.

Steve Rannazzisi. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Arts, culture, and media

Expressive Nature Drawing. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $200 (member), $235 (non-member).

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Alan Walker. MIssion Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 9 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Just for fun

Plaza Immigrant Resources. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

*Arvada Winterfest 2025. Olde Town Square, 5726 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

“Pillow Talk” Panel Discussion. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

Wax Knight Chess Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-10 p.m. Free.

Pitch-a-Friend. FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St. 7 p.m. Free (attend), $5 (to present a friend).

Kids and family

The Learning Lab: Dance Party with DJ Sleepy Sloth. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Comedy and theater

Chris Estrada. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $22-$27.

Aziz Ansari. Paramount Theater, 1625 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Steve Rannazzisi. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Free Day at the DAM. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Demo Artist: Vinni Alfonso. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults).

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Black Americans in the West. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 2-3 p.m. Free.

Black History Month Art Exhibition Reception. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Flower Film Festival. Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut St. 6-10:30 p.m. $12.51.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Beer, Bacon, and Coffee Fest. Denver Beer Co. Taprooms. 8:30-11 a.m. $30-$60 (Unlimited specialty beers, bacon, coffee, 16 oz coffee mug, & access to mini bagel bar). Advanced registration recommended.

Brunch Making Class - French Brunch. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $235 (for two). Advanced registration required.

Pasta 101. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave., 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Black History Month Music Series: DNA Picasso. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Ravenscoon. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Jews do Jews: Jews do McCartney Part 2. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $39.10 (in advance), $44.25 (day of show).

Sports and fitness

*The Two22 Brew Run. Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road, Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (2.22 mile run), $62.83 (2.22 mile run and t-shirt).

*Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche. Watch on Altitude. 4 p.m.

*Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ABC or ESPN+. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Kids and family

Teen Lazy Sunday Movie: Black History Today. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 2-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Comedy and theater

Ben Schwartz & Friends. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1050 13th St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Chris Estrada. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14-$19.

Matt Cobos. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Sundays on Santa Fe. Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Art at the Gardens Tour. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 3 p.m. $10 (student), $12 (member adult), $20 (non-member adult).

Eat and drink

Beer, Bacon, and Coffee Fest. Denver Beer Co. Taprooms. 8:30-11 a.m. $30-$60 (Unlimited specialty beers, bacon, coffee, 16 oz coffee mug, & access to mini bagel bar). Advanced registration recommended.

Music and nightlife

Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller from One Tree Hill) w/ Jessica Carter Altman. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $34.98 (general admission in advance), $40.13 (general admission, day of show), $55.58 (VIP meet and greet).

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

All Weekend

Kids and family

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Friday-Saturday) and noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Sports and fitness

*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 4-9 p.m. (Fridays), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturdays) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sundays). $10-$14.