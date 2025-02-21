Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 21-23

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
It’s going to be a warm and busy weekend in the Denver metro. Events range from a Beer, Bacon, and Coffee Fest at Denver Beer Co. locations and Arvada Winterfest 2025 to new art exhibits and home games for the Colorado Mammoth and Denver Nuggets. There’s also a Pitch-a-Friend event at FlyteCo Tower on Saturday.
If you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Friday, Feb. 21
Just for fun
Classic Game Club. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.
International Mother Language Day. Beck Recreation Center, 800 Telluride St., Aurora. 5-8 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
Family Stay & Play. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 11-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.
Black History Teen Block Party. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.
Lunar New Year Celebration. Global Village Academy: West Campus, 16401 E. Alameda Dr. 6-8 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Chris Estrada. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $22-$27.
Steve Rannazzisi. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.
Arts, culture, and media
Expressive Nature Drawing. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $200 (member), $235 (non-member).
Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Music and nightlife
Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Alan Walker. MIssion Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 9 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Just for fun
Plaza Immigrant Resources. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.
*Arvada Winterfest 2025. Olde Town Square, 5726 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
“Pillow Talk” Panel Discussion. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.
Wax Knight Chess Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-10 p.m. Free.
Pitch-a-Friend. FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St. 7 p.m. Free (attend), $5 (to present a friend).
Kids and family
The Learning Lab: Dance Party with DJ Sleepy Sloth. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.
Comedy and theater
Chris Estrada. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $22-$27.
Aziz Ansari. Paramount Theater, 1625 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Steve Rannazzisi. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.
Art, culture, and media
Free Day at the DAM. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.
Demo Artist: Vinni Alfonso. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults).
Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Black Americans in the West. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 2-3 p.m. Free.
Black History Month Art Exhibition Reception. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.
Flower Film Festival. Green Spaces, 2590 Walnut St. 6-10:30 p.m. $12.51.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
Beer, Bacon, and Coffee Fest. Denver Beer Co. Taprooms. 8:30-11 a.m. $30-$60 (Unlimited specialty beers, bacon, coffee, 16 oz coffee mug, & access to mini bagel bar). Advanced registration recommended.
Brunch Making Class - French Brunch. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $235 (for two). Advanced registration required.
Pasta 101. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave., 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
Black History Month Music Series: DNA Picasso. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
Ravenscoon. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Jews do Jews: Jews do McCartney Part 2. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $39.10 (in advance), $44.25 (day of show).
Sports and fitness
*The Two22 Brew Run. Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road, Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (2.22 mile run), $62.83 (2.22 mile run and t-shirt).
*Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche. Watch on Altitude. 4 p.m.
*Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ABC or ESPN+. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Kids and family
Teen Lazy Sunday Movie: Black History Today. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 2-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.
Comedy and theater
Ben Schwartz & Friends. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1050 13th St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Chris Estrada. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14-$19.
Matt Cobos. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.
Art, culture, and media
Sundays on Santa Fe. Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
Art at the Gardens Tour. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 3 p.m. $10 (student), $12 (member adult), $20 (non-member adult).
Eat and drink
Beer, Bacon, and Coffee Fest. Denver Beer Co. Taprooms. 8:30-11 a.m. $30-$60 (Unlimited specialty beers, bacon, coffee, 16 oz coffee mug, & access to mini bagel bar). Advanced registration recommended.
Music and nightlife
Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller from One Tree Hill) w/ Jessica Carter Altman. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $34.98 (general admission in advance), $40.13 (general admission, day of show), $55.58 (VIP meet and greet).
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
All Weekend
Kids and family
Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.
Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.
Art, culture, and media
Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.
Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).
Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Friday-Saturday) and noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).
Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).
Sports and fitness
*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 4-9 p.m. (Fridays), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturdays) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sundays). $10-$14.