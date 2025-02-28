Denver International Airport is busier than ever at 30 years old

Did you know DIA is bigger than the entire borough of Manhattan?

FedEx aircraft mechanic Steve Swain guides the first FedEx flight into the cargo area at Denver International Airport. Feb. 27, 1995.

Denver International Airport marks a major milestone today, celebrating 30 years since its opening.

On Feb. 28, 1995, the airport replaced the aging Stapleton International Airport, paving the way for a new chapter in the Mile High City's history.

Steven Lee, director of emergency management and communication at DIA and Mark Nagel, senior vice president of parking and commercial transportation, shared their memories of the transition with Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield.

Johnny Dickenson (4), of Littleton, lets his imagination fly as he pretends to land in the main terminal of Denver International Airport. Glenn Asakawa/Rocky Mountain News/Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/Rocky Mountain News Photo Archives

DIA served 30 million passengers in 1995. Today, DIA is a thriving hub, serving more than 82 million passengers annually and generating $47.2 billion in economic activity for the state of Colorado. For the second straight year, it has ranked as the sixth busiest airport in the world.

It reigns as the second largest airport in the world in terms of size — at more than 53 square miles, it is larger in size than the entire borough of Manhattan in New York City.

The move from Stapleton

Lee, who has been an airport employee for 36 years, recalled the excitement of witnessing the airport's transformation from a front-row seat.

"It was really impressive, and for me, coming right out of college and into airport management, it was a fun time," he said.

The move from Stapleton to DIA was a monumental task, but relatively quick compared to other airports. Lee noted that there were about four delays in the process, which ultimately proved beneficial.

An image of Denver International Airport under construction in an April 1992 report on the project to Denver Auditor Robert L. Crider. Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/Robert Crider Papers

"We needed the time, but I think other places end up with significant delays where it's years and years before they can actually pull it off."

Stapleton Airport, which was replaced by DIA, held a special place in the hearts of many residents and aviation enthusiasts. Lee reminisced about the airport's iconic status, with neighborhoods and development surrounding it.

"You could get right up there and see the airplanes coming and going," he said.

The airport's proximity to residential areas made it a unique spot for plane-watching, with families often gathering to watch aircraft take off and land.

United Airlines ticket agents help customers get to a plane to Kansas City, the first ever flight out out Denver International Airport. Feb. 28, 1995. Dean Krakel/Rocky Mountain News

Mark Nagel, who started at Stapleton Airport in 1993, shared similar sentiments.

"I was new to the aviation industry, but I was excited about coming out to Denver," Nagel said."And obviously in '93, the new airport, DIA, was being built."

The transition to DIA marked a significant upgrade for the city, with the new airport in Far Northeast Denver designed to accommodate growing demand and provide a more efficient travel experience.

A hotel and the A Line join the airport's identity

As DIA celebrates its 30th anniversary, Nagel and Lee agreed that the airport has become an integral part of Denver's identity.

The iconic white tent roof made of fiberglass, with 34 peaks total, is meant to resemble the snow-capped mountains in Colorado.

DIA and the Westin Hotel are seen from the plains, Jan. 21, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Over the years, it has added a new hotel as well as a train connecting it to Union Station 25 miles away. The Westin Hotel was designed to resemble wings, building upon imagery of flight and aviation.

Nagel noted that 39 new gates were recently added to one of the concourses, “which is bigger than most airports.”

DIA is still growing — and they say that's a good thing

The fact that construction continues at DIA even now, 30 years after it opened, is a good sign, Lee and Nagel say. It indicates continued growth and a vibrant city and economy, they say.

In advance of the anniversary, which will include a mix of celebrations for dignitaries and employees, DIA released plans and renderings this month for the final phase of a renovation of the Great Hall.

The remodeled arrival area for domestic travelers. Denver International Airport

The Completion Phase of the program will finalize the full build-out of the Jeppesen Terminal, including technology and cosmetic upgrades along with major infrastructure changes.

“It’s rare to have an opportunity to reconstruct a major airport terminal and to modernize and reimagine it for the needs of today’s travelers as well as travelers of the future, but the Great Hall Program is allowing us to do just that,” airport CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “The final phase will result in an iconic space inspired by the natural beauty of Colorado designed to leave a memorable first and last impression. When the entire project is complete in 2027, it will have been delivered on time and under budget. This is a total team effort of which I am immensely proud.”