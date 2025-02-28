Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 28-March 2

Things to do in Denver

Mardi Gras masks and beads decorate a window at Rheinlander Bakery in Old Town Arvada, Feb. 6, 2024. The bakery makes King Cake at this time of year. King Cake has its roots in Catholic festivals marking Epiphany; in the United States its also associated with Mardi Gras.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From a onesie 5k, the 2025 Denver Pool Polar Plunge and Mardi Gras parades, there are so many fun events taking place in Denver this weekend.

Broadway’s Mean Girls is also in town at the Buell Theatre and it’s your last chance to skate at The Pond Ice Rink at Southlands in Aurora.

If you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *Mardi Gras 4Paws. S. 2nd Ave., Frisco, next to Historic Park. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

Friday, Feb. 28

Just for fun

Silversmith Your Own Ring: Cigar Band Workshop. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Starting at $155.

Parker Book Swap. Fiction Beer Co., 19523 Hess Road, Suite 103, Parker. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Advanced registration required. All ages.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Little University: Road Trip. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Denver Preschool Program Presentation. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Comedy and theater

2025 Black History Live. Windsor Gardens, 595 S. Clinton St. 1-2 p.m.

Michael Yo. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 7 p.m. $25-$39.

Robert Kelly. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $24-$29.

Guys and Dolls. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $20 (ages 12 and under), $33 (seniors ages 60 and older), $39 (general admission).

Mean Girls. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Starting at $46.

Arts, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Friday-Saturday) and noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Spring Exhibition Opening Celebration. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. $32.77 (general admission), $69.49 (VIP).

Eat and drink

Unrooted Natural Wine Pop-Up: Sexy Italians. Noble Riot, 1336 27th St. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

How to Train Your Dragon - in Concert. Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th St. 7:30 p.m. $15-$115.

Bon Entendeur. Reelworks, 1399 35th St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Crankdat. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Om Away from Home Meditation Session. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free.

*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 4-9 p.m. $10-$14.

*Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude 2. 5 p.m.

*Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, March 1

Just for fun

Spring Craft Bazaar. Highlands Ranch Community Association, 9568 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Resume and Cover Letter Basics. Eloise May Library, 1471 S. Parker Road, and Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle. 10-11 a.m. (Eloise location), 2-3 p.m. (Smoky location) and 3:30-4 p.m. (Smoky location). Free. Advanced registration required.

Plaza Immigrant Resources. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Sold Out Vinyl Records New Store Grand Opening Party. Sold Out Vinyl Records, 3751 S. Broadway, Englewood. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

Grand Reopening Celebration. Pauline Robinson Branch Library, 5575 E. 33rd Ave. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Introduction to Coil Basketry. Plains Conservation Center, 21901 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. 2-4 p.m. $15.

The Boozy Book Fair. The Hornet, 76 Broadway. 5-9:30 p.m. No cover.

Brewery Bingo. Max Taps Centennial, 11405 E. Briarwood Ave., Suite 100, Centennial. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Denver Mardi Gras 2025 - Hotel Takeover. 7801 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $62.11.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Learning on the Go: Stories and More. Eloise May Library, 1471 S. Parker Road. 10-11 a.m. Free. Ages 5 and under. Advanced registration required.

The Learning Lab: Going to the Vet with Dr. Todd. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 6 and under.

Family Game Day/Dia de juegos para la familia. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and older, children must be accompanied by an adult.

How to Train Your Dragon - in Concert. Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th St. 2:30 p.m. $15-$115.

Comedy and theater

Mean Girls. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Starting at $46.

Robert Kelly. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $24-$29.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour: Quartzite Series. Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. 7-10 p.m. $33.76.

Guys and Dolls. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $20 (ages 12 and under), $33 (seniors ages 60 and older), $39 (general admission).

Art, culture, and media

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Artists’ Reflections on Moon Jars Opening. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 11 a.m.-noon. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Gluten & Dairy Free Pop Up. Curate Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd., Suite 150, Centennial. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Springtime Tea. Local Jones, 249 Columbine St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $25 (children), $60 (adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Culinary Date Night: France. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave., 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

The Elovaters. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Joy Oladokun. Summit, 1902 Blake St. 7 p.m. $37 (general admission standing).

ETH Denver Closing Party. Reelworks, 1399 35th St. 9 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. $10-$14.

Calgary Roughnecks vs. Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, March 2

Just for fun

*7th Annual Petite Parade. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required to participate in parade.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Broadway Teen Master Class at Mean Girls. 1101 13th St. 10:30 a.m. $35. Advanced registration required. For students in 8th through 12th grades.

Comedy and theater

Mean Girls. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Starting at $46.

Guys and Dolls. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora. 2:30 p.m. $20 (ages 12 and under), $33 (seniors ages 60 and older), $39 (general admission).

Ari Shaffir. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. $40-$50.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Lunar Phases: Korean Moon Jars Opening. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults).

Eat and drink

Mean Girls Bottomless Drag Bingo Brunch. Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St. Starting at 10:30 a.m. $25.

Music and nightlife

Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*2025 Denver Pool Polar Plunge & 5K. Washington Park, S. Franklin Avenue and Mississippi Avenue. 8-11 a.m. $40 (5K, in advance), $45 (5k, day of), $50 (plunge, students), $80 (plunge, adults).

*The Onesie 5k. BrewDog Denver, 3950 Wynkoop St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (5k), $64.93 (5k and t-shirt).

*Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on ABC or ESPN+. 11 a.m.

*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $10-$14.