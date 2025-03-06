Denver news

Butterfly Pavilion cancels plans for new zoo with giant enclosures in Broomfield

The nonprofit is putting its ambitious construction plans on ice, but may still move the museum.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
A big, hairy and brown tarantula, with golden stripes along her arms and back, sits in a human's hand.
Sara Stevens, director of animal collections for the Butterfly Pavilion, holds a so-far unnamed Chaco Golden Knee tarantula. July 16, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Rosie and Goldie the tarantulas are staying put in Westminster for now — and so are the hundreds of beetles, shrimp, fish, crabs, butterflies and other critters that live at the Butterfly Pavilion. 

The insect-focused nonprofit zoo has canceled plans to build a state-of-the-art facility and move to Broomfield, citing a difficult economic landscape. 

The insect-focused nonprofit zoo had been gearing up since 2018 for the project, which was supposed to be located 10 miles northeast in the Baseline development.

Concept images of the 81,000-square-foot facility showed two massive greenhouse enclosures and exhibits representing a variety of biomes as part of the vision for the space. 

That ambitious project is not happening anymore, although the nonprofit is still considering moving to a new location. 

“Unfortunately, the business landscape has changed significantly since the project was first proposed in 2018, making that original vision no longer feasible in today’s economy,” a statement from the Butterfly Pavilion acknowledged. 

The project was previously expected to cost $55 million, according to the Daily Camera. The non profit had already begun fundraising for the move and its construction, with a goal to break ground in 2024 and open in 2025. 

For the time being, the Butterfly Pavilion will stay at its 31,000-square-foot facility in Westminster, just off of Interstate 36. Opened in 1995, it is the “ first standalone … nonprofit invertebrate zoo in the world” to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to the zoo.

But, a future move isn’t off the table. 

“The Board of Directors is actively seeking a new site for Butterfly Pavilion’s future facility,” a spokesperson said. “We are fully committed to securing a location that aligns with our mission and long-term vision.”

Funds donated to the Broomfield move will be reserved to fund a future expansion. The nonprofit hasn’t said how much it raised, although it had reported having about $2 million committed as of 2022.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Recent Stories

View more posts