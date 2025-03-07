Here’s the Red Rocks 2025 concert lineup (so far)



On Saturday, March 8, the Red Rocks season begins with Icelantic's annual Winter on the Rocks, featuring Gramatik.

A few weeks later, the main season will begin at the end of March, with concerts scheduled nearly every day through the summer season.

This year's lineup features the usual suspects, like The Avett Brothers, The String Cheese Incident and Widespread Panic, Fourth of July with Blues Traveler, and major artists including Beck and The Beach Boys with the Colorado Symphony.

The schedule also includes comedy from Amy Schumer, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and Louis C.K.

The 2025 Film on the Rocks schedule has yet to be announced.

Use the table below to browse, search for specific artists, or sort by date.