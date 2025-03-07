Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 7-9

Dine out at Denver Restaurant Week.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

March is in full swing now and so are several annual Denver events!

Denver Restaurant Week kicked off on Thursday and runs until March 16, and Month of Photography events are taking place across the Mile High City until March 31.

Other events this weekend include a Girls & Science Kick Off at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, a puzzle exchange at Park Hill Branch Library and a free comedy show at River North Brewery’s Blake Street Taproom. Oh, and if you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: Women & Femme Empowerment Day. New Belgium Brewing Co., 500 Linden St., Fort Collins. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$20.

Friday, March 7

Just for fun

Expressive Nature Drawing. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $200 (member), $235 (non-member).

Kids and family

Girls & Science Kick Off. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4-8 p.m. Free. All ages. Advanced registration required.

Little University: Book Stars. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Sensory Baby Storytime. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 months and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Josh Wolf. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $30-$70.

Bobby Collins. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $27.

Guys and Dolls. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $20 (ages 12 and under), $33 (seniors ages 60 and older), $39 (general admission).

Rotating Tap Comedy. River North Brewery - Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St. 8-10 p.m. Free.

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $22.

Arts, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

*Food for Thought: A Journey of Art, Science and Storytelling. Denver Botanic Gardens, online. Noon-1 p.m. Free (members), $10 (non-members). Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary. Times vary. $25-$55. Advanced reservations required.

Music and nightlife

Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Dan Rodriguez. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $29.83 (in advance), $34.98 (day of show).

Patrick Park & Ian Mahan. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $29.83 (in advance), $34.98 (day of show).

Sports and fitness

Men’s Hockey: University of Denver vs. Colorado College. Magness Arena, 2250 E. Jewell Ave. Watch on Altitude 2. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude or ESPN. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, March 8

Just for fun

Resin Keychains w/ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Plaza Immigrant Resources. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

HeyDay - An indoor fair with urban flair. Asterisk, 1075 Park Ave. W. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $12.54 (children ages 12 and under), $17.69 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Puzzle and Board Game Swap. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Purim Drag Queen Bingo. JCC Social Hall, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7:30-10:30 p.m. $45, $60, $70.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

The Learning Lab: Music with Bradley. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 6 and under.

Families Game. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 6 to 10.

Comedy and theater

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Bobby Collins. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $27.

Art, culture, and media

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Ruins: Performing Queer History. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary. Times vary. $25-$55. Advanced reservations required.

Brunch Making Class. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

A World of Taste: Mediterranean. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Asian Cuisine Cooking Class. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Live Irish Music with McGurn’s Wake. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

International Womens Day Concert. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 3-8 p.m. Free.

Winter on the rocks: Gramatik. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

evrē, UCHealth’s Women’s Wellness Event. Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Dr. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $25. Advanced registration required.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Fubo. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, March 9

Just for fun

Tardes Creativas. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

It’s Giving Health: Teens Teaching Teens About Healthcare. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Comedy and theater

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Almost Famous. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary. Times vary. $25-$55. Advanced reservations required.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Runnin’ of the Green. Washington Park. Race begins at 10 a.m. $50.14 (virtual 7k), $53.35 (7k or 2-mile run/walk).*Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on ESPN+. 11 a.m.