Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 21-23

The Denver March Powwow is this weekend. Also, glow wild with the zoo.

Things to do in Denver

Dancers file into the Denver Coliseum for the Denver March Powwow’s grand entry celebration. March 18, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Is anyone else loving the nice weather we’ve been having? If you’re like me and want to spend time outside, consider visiting the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s new nighttime exhibit — Glowing Wild.

The 49th Annual Denver March Powwow takes place this weekend and Cirque Italia’s Water Circus is in town. Other happenings include March Madness games at Ball Arena, a used book sale at the Denver Library and the opening of the "Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep" exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: Spring Fling Party. Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Ct., Unit 2, Frisco. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

Sunday: Kevin Nealon. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Friday, March 21

Just for fun

Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep Opening Day. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $6-$8 (members), $27.95 (ages 3-18), $29.95 (seniors 65 and older), $34.95 (adults). All ages.

49th Annual Denver March Powwow. Historic Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Starting at 10 a.m. Free (children 6 and under), $7.

Maria von Trapp: Behind and Beyond "The Sound of Music." Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 2-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Painting Cantaritos / Pintando Cantaritos. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3-4 p.m. Free.

Pour It Forward Speed Networking & Fun March 2025. Bodega Beer Co., 19523 Hess Road, Unit 103, Parker. 5-8 p.m. $25.

Cirque Italia - Water Circus. Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock. 7:30 p.m. $15-$65.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Garage Sale. Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St. Times vary. No cover.

Kids and family

Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2 years old), $12.45 (children ages 2-12). $15.45 (seniors ages 65 and older), $17.45 (adults).

Little University: Family Yoga. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Afterschool Book Club. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Comedy and theater

Maddy Smith. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $23-$28.

Morgan Jay. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 9:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Duncan Trussell. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $33-$43.

Arts, culture, and media

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Music and nightlife

Live Piano. Denver Union Station’s Great Hall, 1701 Wynkoop St. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

On A Winter’s Night: feat. Eberhardt, Kaplansky, Larkin, & Wheeler. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $71.03 (in advance), $76.18 (day of show).

Sports and fitness

Guided Meditation. Denver Public Libraries, online. 10-11 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

March Madness. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

*Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, March 22

Just for fun

Daiso Aurora Grand Opening. Daiso USA, 2353 S. Havana St., Suite D16, Aurora. Starting at 9 a.m. No cover.

Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $6-$8 (members), $27.95 (ages 3-18), $29.95 (seniors 65 and older), $34.95 (adults). All ages.

Book Swap. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 10 a.m.-noon. $5.

Garage Sale. Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St. Times vary. No cover.

49th Annual Denver March Powwow. Historic Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Starting at 10 a.m. Free (children 6 and under), $7.

Makers Market. Loveweld at Free Market, 1801 Blake St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Hò Lô tô Giải trí Có thưởng (Vietnamese Bingo). Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

Cirque Italia - Water Circus. Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock. 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $15-$65.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2 years old), $12.45 (children ages 2-12). $15.45 (seniors ages 65 and older), $17.45 (adults).

The Learning Lab: See & Do. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Comedy and theater

Stavros Halkias. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Maddy Smith. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $23-$28.

Rotating Tap Comedy. Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Suite 107, Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Duncan Trussell. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $33-$43.

Art, culture, and media

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Other Worlds: The Fiber of Her Being - Artist Panel Discussion. D’Art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dri. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Brunch Making Class. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

Clicquot in the Snow. Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St. 3-7 p.m. $65.

Sushi. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Zach Murphy Band. Max Taps Centennial, 11405 E. Briarwood Ave., Suite 100, Centennial. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Spencer LaJoye and Alright Alright. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $29.83 (in advance), $34.98 (day of show).

Slow Joy w/ NVM + Creek. Lost Lake, 3602 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $22.60 (in advance, adults ages 21 and older), $25.60 (in advance, guests ages 20 and younger).

Bluebook. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $26.75.

Snap - a 90’s Dance Party. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St. 9 p.m. Starting at $25.91. Advanced registration required.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Free Pancake Run - Colfax Marathon Countdown (5k/10k). Runnersroostco, 1685 S. Colorado Blvd. 8-11 a.m. Free.

Sound Bath and Slow Flow Yoga. The Maven, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 9-11:30 a.m. Free.

Denver Roller Derby Doubleheader. Rollerdome, 2375 S. Delaware St. 5-10 p.m. $15.

*Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche. Watch on ESPN+. 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship - 2nd Round. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Times vary. Prices vary.

Sunday, March 23

Just for fun

Garage Sale. Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St. Times vary. No cover.

Daiso Aurora Grand Opening. Daiso USA, 2353 S. Havana St., Suite D16, Aurora. Starting at 9 a.m. No cover.

Jurassic Oceans: Monsters of the Deep. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $6-$8 (members), $27.95 (ages 3-18), $29.95 (seniors 65 and older), $34.95 (adults). All ages.

49th Annual Denver March Powwow. Historic Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. Starting at 10 a.m. Free (children 6 and under), $7.

The Red Chair Bookshop Used Book Sale. Central Libary, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cirque Italia - Water Circus. Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock. 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. $15-$65.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Eckhart Tolle. Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2 years old), $12.45 (children ages 2-12). $15.45 (seniors ages 65 and older), $17.45 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Maddy Smith. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15-$20.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Suki Seokyeong Kang: Mountain—Hour—Face. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 18 and under), $11 (seniors ages 65 and older, teachers, military, college students), $14 (adults).

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Eat and drink

Brunch Making Class. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

Spring into Sonoma. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 2-4 p.m. $40.

Music and nightlife

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required. *Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude. 5 p.m. Prices vary.