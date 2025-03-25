Longtime Denver Botanic Gardens CEO Brian Vogt dead at 66

Denver Botanic Gardens CEO Brian Vogt has passed away at age 66, according to a press release sent by the organization.

Vogt had been the Botanic Gardens’ CEO since 2007, and his tenure ushered in an era of growth for the Denver institution.

Not much is public about his death. A spokesperson for the Denver Botanic Gardens said they were unable to provide both the cause of his death and the date of his death due to privacy issues.

Members of the Botanic Gardens’ staff and board remembered Vogt as an “exceptional leader, mentor and friend”.

“Brian’s influence on Denver Botanic Gardens was deep and lasting, shaping its growth and beauty for nearly two decades,” Gardens Board of Trustees Chair Mary Lee Chin said in a statement. “His legacy will continue to inspire all who walk these paths.”

A graduate of the University of Colorado, Vogt’s career started in the public sector. He worked under Gov. Bill Owens in the Colorado Office of Economic Development and helped found the city of Centennial in 2001. He also launched a ghost tour business with two friends in Littleton.

Under his leadership, the Denver Botanic Gardens has grown its attendance to 1.5 million people per year. Vogt helped raise over $120 million for ambitious projects like its Science Pyramid and the Greenhouse Complex.

A public memorial for Vogt has not been formally announced, but the Botanic Gardens said there will likely be an event in the coming weeks.

Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd, the Botanic Gardens’ director of marketing and social responsibility, has been appointed as interim CEO while next steps are determined.