Never mind the bollocks: The Sex Pistols to play Denver

The Sex Pistols will play Mission Ballroom in October, but not with the man formerly known as Johnny Rotten.

A Sex Pistols logo recently appeared on the Mission Ballroom building, as shown in this photo taken on March 28, 2025.

The Sex Pistols will play their first U.S. tour this year since 2003, including a stop in Denver this October.

The reunited group will play Mission Ballroom on Oct. 10. It's one of dozens of stops the old-school punk-rockers will make this year in a global tour.

The tour will not include former vocalist John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, who has kept his distance from the band for many years. He'll be replaced by Frank Carter, who is much younger (he'll be 41) and has played in bands like Gallows and the Rattlesnakes.

The Sex Pistols formed in London in 1975 and grabbed global attention for fights, drugs, drama and ... punk rock. The original incarnation split up in 1979 and bassist Sid Vicious died of an overdose in 1979.

Glen Matlock, from left, Frank Carter, Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols, pose for portrait photographs, in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP) Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP

“We’re a bit older but we play just as well, if not better,” bassist Glen Matlock recently told The Associated Press. “And I think that’s something that’s got a great deal of aplomb that we’re going to bring to the public over there.”

Matlock was an original member but was replaced by Sid Vicious early in their run.

Tickets to the Mission Ballroom show will be up for a pre-sale on Tuesday, April 1, at 10 a.m. and on general sale on Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m.