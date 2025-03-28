Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 28-30

There’s a whole lot of ball happening.

Things to do in Denver

The Rockies face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day at Coors Field. April 1, 2021.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Looks like this weekend is one for music, sports and food.

There are two concerts at Red Rocks this weekend and live jazz at Stanley Marketplace.

In sports news, the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids have home games this weekend. The Denver Onyx, the city’s women’s rugby team, plays its first match on Saturday. Also, baseball season is back. Head over to McGregor Square to watch the Colorado Rockies kick off their season on the road.

And for fellow foodies, events range from an espresso Martini Class to a wine-tasting party and murder mystery dinner.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, March 28

Just for fun

International Gem & Jewelry Show. Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. Noon-6 p.m. $8.

Power of Pollinators: Hummingbirds, Butterflies, and Native Bees. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 2-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Health Care in History: Black Nurses. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Canyon Launch Party + HQ Open House. 2160 S. Platte River Drive. 3-7 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2 years old), $12.45 (children ages 2-12). $15.45 (seniors ages 65 and older), $17.45 (adults).

*Storytime at Home. Arapahoe Libraries YouTube channel. 10-10:15 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Little University Art Studio: Drip Dropper. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Drew Lynch. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Mekki Leeper. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Lagers & Laughs - Silent Disco. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Arts, culture, and media

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Eat and drink

Seven Grand Whiskey Society: Blue Run. Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St, Suite 160. 7:30-9 p.m. $25.

Murder Mystery Dinner. The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison. 6-8 p.m. $99.

Music and nightlife

*Final Friday. Larimer Square. 4-8 p.m. Free.

*Inzo Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Off the Record. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Leslie Mendelson. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $31.89 (in advance), $37.04 (day of show).

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Om Away from Home Meditation. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free.

*Rockies Road Opener Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.

Ageless Grace. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free.

March Madness. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Rubblebucket. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $41.45.

Saturday, March 29

Just for fun

Women’s History Month Mending Workshop. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

International Gem & Jewelry Show. Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $8.

Meet Dan Slepian, Author of The Sing Sing Files: Exposing the Injustice of Wrongful Convictions. Village Workspace, 7173 S. Havana St., Centennial. 2-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

South Park Trivia. Max Taps Centennial, 11405 E. Briarwood Ave., Suite 100, Centennial. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2 years old), $12.45 (children ages 2-12). $15.45 (seniors ages 65 and older), $17.45 (adults).

The Learning Lab: Octopus Garden. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Kids Cardboard Creations. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 1-2:30 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Gary Gulman. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Mekki Leeper. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Rotating Tap Comedy. Great Divide Barrell Bar, 1812 35th St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $12.

Drew Lynch. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Rumors of Bloomers. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $5 (seniors ages 60 and older), $7 (adults 19 and older).

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

PJ Brunch. The Original, 1600 20th St. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

CORAZÓN Raíces Fundraiser Event: A Celebration of Culture, Community, and Resilience. Raíces Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover. (Learn more about the even aimed at saving the brewery here.)

Cha Cha’s Sweet Treats Pop Up. Curate Mercantile, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Espresso Martini Class. Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St. 1-2 p.m. $33.85.

Unrooted x Noble Riot March Tasting Party. Noble Riot Wine Bar, 1336 27th St. 5-7 p.m. $5.

Music and nightlife

*Boogie T. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Field Trip: Recess. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7-10 p.m. Starting at $15.

Kelsea Ballerini. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Gill Landry. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $29.83 (in advance), $34.98 (day of show).

Lina Corrales and The Curve, Ash Redhorse & the Midnight Suns, The Green Typewriters, Hopefully Soon. The Pearl, 2199 California St. 8-11 p.m. $15 (in advance), $20 (day of show). (Read more about The Pearl taking over the Mercury Cafe space.)

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

*Denver Onyx (women’s rugby) vs. Bay Breakers. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 1 p.m. Starting at $31.60. (Read more about the Denver Onyx and how the team landed in Colorado here.)

*Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.

*Colorado Rapids Game - Bark at the Park. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+ or Fubo. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

March Madness. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

*Colorado Mammoths vs. Saskatchewan Rush. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

Just for fun

International Gem & Jewelry Show. Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $8.

Denver Nuggets Recycle Rally. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 1-3 p.m. No cover.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2 years old), $12.45 (children ages 2-12). $15.45 (seniors ages 65 and older), $17.45 (adults).

Lazy Sunday Movie. Central Libary, 10 W. 14th Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Kids Create. Central Libary, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Comedy and theater

Paul Virzi. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$30.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Month of Photography Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Music and nightlife

Jazz. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 1-5 p.m. Free.

If you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 11:40 a.m.

March Madness. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 5-11 p.m. No cover.