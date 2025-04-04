Pete’s Greek Town Cafe parking lot may soon see apartments and a pediatric dentist’s office

For a while, it looked like Dave’s Hot Chicken would take over the building.

Pete’s Greek Town Cafe, at Colfax Avenue and Fillmore Street, has been long shuttered. Oct. 22, 2022.

No more spanakopita. No more endless coffee. No more saganaki flaming cheese.

But you could get a good teeth cleaning.

The once glorious home of Pete’s Greek Town Cafe at 2910 E. Colfax Ave. will soon be occupied by Grin Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

“We’re thrilled to share the exciting news that Grin Pediatrics and Orthodontics is gearing up to launch a new and improved office location in Denver,” the dentistry said on its website. “Our team is hard at work crafting a modern facility to serve the community even better.”

The building has been dilapidated for years.

For a while, it looked like Dave’s Hot Chicken would take over the building.

But those plans were scuttled in 2022, and the building has decayed since.

Windows are broken and boarded. The edge of the roof appears to be rotting. The fencing around the building has been up for years.

The land is currently owned by 2910 E Colfax LLC, a company formed in October 2022.

Now, construction workers are staging in the back parking lot, and the building appears ready to be transformed.

Plans for the lot are in the works.

Denver’s planning department approved plans, submitted by architect David Goode, to fix the roof deck damaged by weather and age.

The same architect submitted yet-to-be-approved plans in October that state the restaurant structure will remain and 14 new apartments could rise on the back lots.

Neither Goode nor Grin have responded to Denverite’s request for comment.

Construction on East Colfax, for the Bus Rapid Transit Project, has snarled that part of the strip. The city says the BRT roadwork will be wrapped by 2027.