Watch out for explosives (and rattlesnakes) on Green Mountain in Lakewood

As hiking season ramps up, the city of Lakewood is warning residents to steer clear of potential artillery shells in William F. Hayden Park on Green Mountain, which looms just west of Denver and its suburbs.

The popular outdoor spot was once the site of the Camp George West Artillery Range, where pre-World War II military training rained artillery shells. The training took part on the north and east side of the park.

“While no new munitions have been discovered recently, it’s important to stay alert,” the city recently cautioned on social media.

If you stay on the trails, as rules require, you’ll probably be fine. But step off for a pee could be riskier.

Authorities are looking for a fix.

The state’s health department has been working with the National Guard to clean up the park.

Historic Camp George West was used as an Army training ground between 1903 and 1939. The Hayden family leased the land to the military for training in small arms and artillery. Soldiers in training would shoot 75 mm shrapnel shells and high explosive projectiles at the mountain. It’s not clear exactly where the guns were fired from.

City employees and members of the public have discovered leftover munitions in recent decades. Back in 2010, a resident found a 75 mm projectile on the park’s north side, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In the years since the National Guard conducted a cleanup and found five more shells. Even after the cleanup, a city worker found another shell off trail.

The Army’s cleanup has begun.

The Army National Guard agreed to clean up a 466-acre area of William F. Hayden Park, digging up munitions. The project started in 2020 and is ongoing.

The state health department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are involved in the cleanup.

Despite the likely presence of munitions, the park remains open for recreation, except for closures when necessary.

It’s not just exploding munitions the Army needs to worry about: Coyotes and mountain lions also make claim to the park, and Green Mountain is lousy with rattlesnakes.

Lakewood spelled out the three Rs of munitions safety: recognize, retreat and report.

Keep an eye out for anything that looks like a pipe or metal objects. If you see something, don’t go playing with it.

“Assume it could be dangerous,” the city wrote.

Don’t touch it. Don’t move it. Don’t disturb it.

“Carefully leave the area the way you came,” the city said.

Once you’ve retreated, call 911 immediately.

The same rules apply to Lakewood residents near Green Mountain who have also found munitions in their lawns.