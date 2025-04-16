A direct budget flight to Mexico City is coming to Denver later this year

The Viva Aerobus flight starts at about $200, but you’ll have to pay more for a carry-on bag and other perks.

Airline listings outside of Denver International Airport’s new west security checkpoint. Jan. 24, 2024.

Denver International Airport will get a nonstop budget flight to Mexico City this November.

Viva Aerobus flights will operate nonstop round-trip between the two cities on Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights look to be pretty cheap. A no-frills round trip for a long weekend in December would run you about $210 in total. Comparable flights on other airlines were running a couple hundred bucks more expensive in some cases.

That’s for the base fare, of course. Adding a carry-on will cost $53 more, which also allows itinerary changes. A checked bag and seat selection costs $138 above the base fare.

On operating days, the flight will leave Mexico City/AIFA at 8:45 a.m., arriving in Denver at 12:20 p.m. The flight then leaves Denver at 1:05 p.m. for Mexico City.

Service begins Nov. 20. Viva already runs Denver flights to Monterrey.

Aero’s fleet includes Aerobus A320 and A321 planes. Tickets are available online or by calling 1-866-359-8482.