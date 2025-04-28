Denver news

Denver leaders say Civic Center Station should be renamed for ‘Gang of 19’ activist Wade Blank

RTD leaders say it will review proposal to rename Civic Center Station after disability activist.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
Civic Center Station
Civic Center Station, April 30, 2019.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Led by Councilman Chris Hinds, Denver City Council read a proclamation at its regular meeting on Monday to support the renaming of Civic Center Station in downtown for a famous local disability advocate. 

The council unanimously said the station should be named for Rev. Wade Blank, a leader of the “Gang of 19”. In 1978, the group stopped RTD buses with wheelchairs in an effort to reform accessibility and public transit in Denver. 

Blank, who died in a drowning accident in 1993, also helped found ADAPT and Atlantis Community Inc., disability advocacy groups that continue to have a presence today. 

“Wade's legacy was much more than just transportation,” said Jaime Lewis, the transit advisor for the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition. “He built platforms so people with disabilities could speak for themselves, and I think that's very important to point out.”

City Council’s proclamation is largely symbolic. The Regional Transportation District is responsible for renaming the station, since it manages the property.

Last February, RTD officials said that there’s no clear procedure for renaming stations after people but that they would explore introducing a policy to do so.

In October, RTD began accepting applications for proposed honorary names for stations. Under the rules, stations like Civic Center Station could have secondary names while keeping the original name. 

Jack Kroll, the manager of the RTD’s board office, said the committee in charge of reviewing name changes will soon start looking at the proposal to give Civic Center Station a secondary name. 

“We expect them to start their work next week and to have a recommendation for the full board for approval or not by the end of this summer,” he said. 

An RTD spokesperson told Denverite that the committee will review materials in support of an honorary name change and ask community members for feedback. 

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

