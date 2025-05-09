Denver residents rally to search for missing stylist Jax Gratton

Gratton, a popular stylist, was last seen on April 15 near Broadway and Iliff.

Photos of Jax Gratton on her missing persons flyer.

For weeks, Denverites have been rallying to find 34-year-old Jax Gratton, a well-known stylist who worked at Solera Salon Suites on Broadway and went missing on April 15.

On Saturday, dozens of community members are forming search parties to find her.

Her family first reported to the police that she was missing in March. She was last seen at around 10 p.m. on April 15 on the 4200 block of East Iliff Avenue.

Community members have been throwing fundraisers, posting about her on social media and searching the area for her.

The organizers of Saturday’s search are looking for a minimum of 40 people to participate.

Councilmember Stacie Gilmore will participate in the search.

“This is shocking and saddening and my heart is with her and her family,” Gilmore wrote in a newsletter.

A missing persons flyer for Jax Gratton. Find Jax Gratton Denver

Search parties will be meeting on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Sloan’s Lake Park at the intersection of 17th and Utica.

“During this time we ask that you please only show up for searches if you are going to positively contribute,” a flyer for the search stated.

To join, email [email protected].

The Denver Police Department is also continuing to search for Gratton.

DPD’s Missing and Exploited Persons Unit is working with Gratton’s family on the case.

“At this time, nothing has been recovered that indicates she has been harmed, however, her disappearance is being taken seriously by DPD,” a department spokesperson wrote.

The department is encouraging people to call 720-913-7867 if they have information about where Gratton is.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.