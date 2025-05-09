Rita Wallace de Flores, Denver’s ‘First Lady of Mexican folk art,’ has died at 88

Wallace de Flores proliferated Mexicano arts and culture in Colorado and mentored the next generation of Chicano artists.

Rita Wallace de Flores, considered by many to be Denver’s “First Lady of Mexican folk art,” died on Sunday, April 27. She was 88 years old.

Her death marks the end of an era for the Chicano and Mexicano Arts Community in Denver. She shared her many talents with local students and cultural institutions for over 40 years and is largely credited with developing Denver’s vibrant Mexican folk art scene through her career.

Wallace de Flores’ exhibitions have been showcased at the Denver Art Museum, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, El Pueblo History Museum, the MSU Denver Center for Visual Arts and many others locally, nationally and internationally.

An artistic career rooted in traditional folk dance and art

Born April 15, 1937, in Galeana, Mexico, Wallace de Flores spent her formative years traveling throughout Mexico studying traditional folk art with local indigenous communities.

Fabric art hand sewn by Rita Wallace de Flores. Courtesy Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero

She danced with the prestigious Bellas Artes Academy in Mexico City, where she performed with their Coahuilan dance troupe. She was also renowned as a master artist in papier mache, papel picado, folk dancing and “bordado magico,” or magic embroidery.

“I don’t think her hands ever stood still,” said longtime friend and collaborator Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero, founder of Fiesta Colorado Dance Company. “She was — and continues to be — one of the most important cultural inspirations in our community. It was my honor and privilege to have been her friend for over 35 years. Her life was a shining example of kindness, love and respect. She embraced the diversity of all people and understood the bigger picture. For her, there was beauty in all.”

In 1980, Rita Flores married John Wallace, a teacher from Denver, Colorado. The two met when John was on a trip to Mexico with Raul Valdez, who he met through dance education programs in the Denver Public Schools system.

After they wed, Wallace de Flores brought her artistic endeavors to her new home in Colorado.

Wallace de Flores’ legacy continues in Denver

Wallace de Flores was the dance director of Teatro Latina de Colorado and a consultant and choreographer for Fiesta Colorado. She also helped to establish Denver’s Dia de los Muertos and Dia del Niño celebrations.

“This woman created a legacy for thousands upon thousands in our Latinx community. Her impact as an artist and educator cannot be stressed enough,” said Chicano Humanities Arts Council executive director Brenda Gurule.

Dolls hand crafted by Rita Wallace de Flores. Courtesy Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero

In addition to her art, Wallace de Flores was a dedicated teacher and mentor who guided other Mexicano, Chicano and indigenous artists.

“She helped all of us young ones trying to learn about our culture,” said author Renee Fajardo, one of Wallace de Flores’ longtime mentees.

Fajardo met Wallace de Flores at our Lady of Guadalupe church.

“She was teaching, building little altars out of styrofoam boxes, and just doing these amazing things, making these flowers out of felt and pipe cleaners and beads,” Fajardo said. “I have been devoted to her for all these years.”

A mentor and teacher to countless artists

Fajardo saw Wallace de Flores grow as a mentor and teacher over their many decades of friendship.

A "tree of life" created by Rita Wallace de Flores. Courtesy Jeanette Trujillo-Lucero

She even recalled a time, a few years ago, when Wallace de Flores first became ill. She said she didn’t want to leave this earth because she sensed she had one more student to teach.

That student, Fajardo said, was Cal Duran. Duran is now a renowned local artist and arts educator.

“I was always enthralled by Rita’s artwork,” he said. “I was only 17 years old when I first saw her altars in 2005 at the Chicano Humanities Art Council gallery. I knew she was one of the artists who helped establish this holiday here long before it was popular. To me, she was a visionary, paving the way for other artists in Colorado. Her knowledge of the spiritual significance of this holiday and her groundbreaking work in the ’80s was a catalyst that laid the groundwork for all of us.”

In 2022, Wallace de Flores even came out of retirement to work with Duran on an installation for his “Return of the Corn Mothers” exhibition and Día de Los Muertos celebration at History Colorado.

Her memories and stories were published as part of the Return of the Corn Mothers project and the Tummy Tales book series, all of which are part of the Denver Public Library Western History Collection.

‘You are here together as a people. You aren't here alone’

Over the years, Wallace de Flores was honored with numerous awards for her work, including: the Governors Heritage Award, Univision’s Pillar of the Community Award, the Mizel Museum of the Judaica’s Excellent Teacher Award, Lena Archuleta’s Community Service Award, CHAC’s Life Work Achievement Award, SCFD’s Rex Morgan Award, the XUPANTLA Cihuatoanii Leadership Award, the Centro Juan Diego Madrina Award, the Metro State Colorado Folk Arts Counsel Corn Mother Award, the Latinas Honoring Latinas Companera Award, and the Carson, Brierly, Giffin Legends of Dance Honoree Award.

In 2020, the Wallace family donated her massive collection of tapestries and textiles to History Colorado with the help of Metropolitan State University’s Denver Chicana/o Studies Department’s “Journey Through Our Heritage” program and the Chicano Humanities Arts Council.

Fajardo said Wallace de Flores believed in making art accessible for all.

“That's what she was all about,” she said. “You can make art wherever you are, out of whatever you have and you can make beauty.”

She also believed strongly in the power of community.

“That was her message,” Fajardo said. “You are here together as a people. You aren't here alone.”

How to celebrate Wallace de Flores

A mass for Wallace de Flores will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge on Friday, May 16, at 2 p.m.

A celebratory reception will follow at the LUMC Genesis Gallery in Lakewood from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.