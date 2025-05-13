Denver is testing 86 loud sirens on Wednesday — and they’re not just for tornadoes anymore

The emergency alert system will sound for three minutes at 11 a.m. on May 14.

Denver residents may hear a loud siren on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

It's the annual live test of the city’s outdoor warning sirens.

The alarm will sound continuously for three minutes on May 14. This year’s test is meant to evaluate a new remote activation technology, which will allow the system to be activated remotely instead of having to press a giant red button. (Ed. note: We mean that figuratively.)

A total of 86 sirens —11 at Denver International Airport and 75 around the rest of Denver — will sound in the test.

While the sirens were previously used exclusively for tornado warnings, this year they could sound during various emergencies such as destructive storms, flash floods, hazardous materials releases, terrorism, civil unrest and fires.

What happens if I hear the sirens?

Residents aren’t expected to do anything during Wednesday’s test— the city is simply testing to make sure the system works as intended.

But in the case of a real emergency, the system is meant to alert people who are outdoors to take shelter indoors immediately. Those already indoors might not hear it.

During a real emergency, the sirens will sound continuously for three minutes at a time. It may be repeated multiple times depending on the emergency.

Once indoors, the city advises tuning into local media via TV, radio, mobile devices or whatever is available. Further alerts may advise evacuating or avoiding certain areas.

The sirens do not air an “all clear” sound.