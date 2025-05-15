Take a look inside this Denver bed and breakfast which just won a historic preservation award

All seven rooms at Flora House are named for flowers … and not at random.
For example, Zinnia, on the second of the bed and breakfast’s three floors, is so named because it is particularly bright. In nature, zinnias crave sun. (Zinnia — the room — also looks onto the sizable garden, complete with a jacuzzi and multiple seating areas.)
Flora House received Historic Denver’s most recent Community Preservation Award.
Owner Jen Alderton and her husband bought the 1892 Victorian mansion in 2022. It had been the Adagio Bed & Breakfast. Alderton said it needed a refresh and decluttering, although she has kept some key furnishings.
She gave Denverite a tour of the impressive (and impressively quiet) property less than a block off Colfax at 1430 Race St.
Enjoy — despite the fact that this article does not come with a complimentary continental breakfast.
