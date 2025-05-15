Take a look inside this Denver bed and breakfast which just won a historic preservation award

Flora House, less than a block from Colfax, has seven flower-themed rooms.

All seven rooms at Flora House are named for flowers … and not at random.

For example, Zinnia, on the second of the bed and breakfast’s three floors, is so named because it is particularly bright. In nature, zinnias crave sun. (Zinnia — the room — also looks onto the sizable garden, complete with a jacuzzi and multiple seating areas.)

Flora House received Historic Denver’s most recent Community Preservation Award.

Owner Jen Alderton and her husband bought the 1892 Victorian mansion in 2022. It had been the Adagio Bed & Breakfast. Alderton said it needed a refresh and decluttering, although she has kept some key furnishings.

Jen Alderton stands in her Flora House Bed and Breakfast, at Race Street and 14th Avenue. May 7, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

She gave Denverite a tour of the impressive (and impressively quiet) property less than a block off Colfax at 1430 Race St.

Enjoy — despite the fact that this article does not come with a complimentary continental breakfast.

The Flora House Bed and Breakfast at Race Street and 14th Avenue. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Flora House Bed and Breakfast's wallpapers are all very detailed and fancy. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Flora House Bed and Breakfast's main stairwell. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The banisters at Flora House Bed and Breakfast are intricately carved. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The bathroom in the Flora House Bed and Breakfast's "Silver Fern" room. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The "Zinnia" room at Flora House Bed and Breakfast. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The "Zinnia" room's bathroom. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Flora House Bed and Breakfast's "Stargazer Suite." Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The ceiling of the "Stargazer Suite." Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The bathroom in the "Stargazer Suite." Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Flora House Bed and Breakfast owner Jen Alderton stands in the "Wildflower" room in her Race Street inn. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The kitchen in Flora House Bed and Breakfast. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The living room in Flora House Bed and Breakfast's Race Street inn. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The patio at Flora House Bed and Breakfast, at Race Street and 14th Avenue. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

