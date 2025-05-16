Be ready for Colfax Marathon road closures and RTD delays this weekend

We wouldn’t try to cross Colfax on Sunday if we were you.

Runners head down 17th Avenue in the annual Colfax Marathon’s final leg, May 20, 2018.

Denver’s premier running event is back this weekend as the Colfax Marathon hosts races of all distances Saturday and Sunday.

The longest race — the eponymous 26.2-mile marathon — stretches from Lakewood to Denver’s City Park, resulting in major road closures on Sunday.

Closures will last between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., depending on what phase the race is in.

What’s the route?

After the race starts in City Park, runners will first dash along Colfax Avenue from East High School to Speer Boulevard. After cutting through downtown and parallel to the South Platte River, runners will reemerge onto Colfax at Federal Boulevard.

The race will also loop Sloan’s Lake Park, round Casa Bonita and cover a third stretch of Colfax from Garrison Street back to Federal Boulevard.

Colorado Boulevard will also be closed near City Park Golf Course.

A map of the 2025 Colfax Marathon route. Organizers say to avoid the area shaded pink to avoid road closures. Courtesy Colfax Marathon

Roads will only reopen after the last runner has passed.

Race organizers say that drivers should generally stay south of Colfax and north of 29th Avenue to avoid road closures. To get north or south, I-25 will be the best bet.

Bus routes and light rail won’t be spared by traffic snarls.

No impact to RTD rail service is expected on Saturday when the 5K is run.

However, Sunday will result in several service cancellations or route detours. For light rail, the main impact will be seen downtown.

D and H lines will not serve Colfax at Auraria Station through the Downtown Loop stations on Stout and California streets.

D and H lines will reroute to Auraria West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station.

The L Line will not be in service.

Delays are expected on the D, E, H and W lines due to increased rail traffic at Union Station.

Bus service on the 20 and 24 routes will be temporarily disrupted on Saturday for the 5K race.

On Sunday, several routes will be detoured: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 40, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76, 83L, ART, and MALL.

For racers taking the W Line or the 15, 15L, and 16 bus routes, a race bib will be accepted as valid fare payment on Sunday.