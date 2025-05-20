Colorado’s largest LGBTQ organization has a new CEO

Kim Salvaggio steps into the role about four months after Rex Fuller left The Center on Colfax.

Jon Richers (left to right), Samus the dog and Kyleigh Dia watch the annual PrideFest Parade from a window above Colfax Avenue. June 23, 2024.

Kim Salvaggio is the new executive head of the region’s largest LGBTQ community center.

The Center on Colfax has been searching for a new CEO since Rex Fuller vacated the position in January. Salvaggio, who has experience working in media and nonprofit leadership, was identified as a candidate following a national search conducted by board members, staff and community members.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at The Center on Colfax,” Salvaggio said in a statement. “The Center’s rich history is not just a testament to our progress but a powerful reminder of the work still to be done. Together, we will build on this legacy, fostering a future where everyone is empowered, valued, connected, and inspired.”

Salvaggio, who lives in Erie with her wife and four kids, has worked as the Chief DEI Officer at Rocky Mountain Public Media, a PBS affiliate, since 2019. Before that, she worked for Public News Service.

In a press release announcing her hire, The Center said Salvaggio’s work consistently centers LGBTQ voices, specifically trans youth. It highlighted Above the Noise, a project Salvaggio spearheaded at RMPBS.

Salvaggio is taking the helm during challenging times for The Center’s community.

While Denver and Colorado have passed laws to protect LGBTQ communities, neighboring states and the nation have not been as welcoming to queer people.

Advocacy groups warned the second Trump administration could roll back rights and protections for LGBTQ+ groups. Just this month, the administration has cut hundreds of millions of dollars of funding for studying cancers and viruses that disproportionately impact LGBTQ communities.

Meanwhile, a national backlash against “wokeness” among conservative blocks has pressured many corporate sponsors to scale back their support of Pride celebrations, including Denver’s June’s PrideFest, which is organized by The Center.