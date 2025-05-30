Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 30-June 1

A lot is happening in downtown.

Chase (2) teeters around the Downtown Denver Partnership’s “Outer Space,” in a borrowed parking lot off 16th Street. May 14, 2025.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It’s a busy weekend in Denver, so let’s jump in.

The grand reopening of 16th Street (formerly 16th Street Mall) takes place Saturday and Sunday. Events include the IFSC Climbing World Cup, a market, live music and a beer garden.

Nearby at Civic Center Park, Outside Festival is taking place with films, music, food and more to celebrate outdoor lifestyles.

At Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies are hosting a Home Run 5K and later on, Troutfest will take over the ballpark.

It’s also opening weekend for Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, and free concerts will take place at Levitt Pavilion from Friday to Sunday.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *Tacos and Tequila Fest. UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs. Starting at 2 p.m. $110 (general admission), $199 (VIP).

Friday, May 30

Just for fun

*Outpost. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Little University: Art Crawl. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Cristela Alonzo. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Monty Franklin. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $24.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Inspire Arts Lakewood. Various locations in Lakewood. 5-6 p.m. Prices vary (some events are free).

Eat and drink

*Live Music & Food Truck Fridays. BarBox at Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 860, Littleton. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave., 6-9 p.m. Free.

Intermixed Featuring Askkanwii and DJ Prof Elvis. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 5 p.m. $17.04.

*Denver Municipal Band - Ice Cream Social. City Park Boathouse, 2001 Steele St. 6 p.m. Free.

*MusicFest. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section).

*Michael Franti & Spearhead with Niko Moon. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Yacht Rock Revue. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Margarita Brothers. Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village. 7-10 p.m. No cover.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

Just for fun

Community Garage Sale & Bargain Bonanza. Golden Outpost, 17695 S. Golden Road, Golden. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Old School Cool Vintage Market. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

*Troutfest. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*16th Street Summer Kick Off. Along 16th Street. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

*Outside Festival. Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave. Starting at 1 p.m. $86.83-$107.54 (single day, general admission), $160.36 (two-day general admission).

Humboldt Street Writer’s Group. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 2-4 p.m. Fee.

Baltic Design Furniture Grand Opening. 808 Santa Fe Drive. 3-6 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

The Learning Lab: Rock, Paper, Scissors. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Astronomy Night: Crescents and Clusters. Majestic View Nature Center, 7030 Garrison St., Arvada. 9-10:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Free for All: The Public Library (PBS/Indie Lens documentary). Koelbel Library, 5995 S. Holly St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Advanced registration required.

Cristela Alonzo. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Monty Franklin. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $24.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*Park Hill Art Festival. 4819 E. Montview Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Inspire Arts Lakewood. Various locations in Lakewood. Starting at noon. Prices vary (some events are free).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Classic French Pastries. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120.

Bayou Boys. Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St. Starting at 1:30 p.m. $4-$45.

*12th Annual Whiskey + Doughnuts. RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St. 5:30-8 p.m. Starting at $83.52.

Culinary Date Night: Spain. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132.

Music and nightlife

*Ganja White Night. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Luciane Dom. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section).

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies Home Run 5K. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Starting at 8 a.m. $40 (children ages 17 and under, and seniors ages 55 and older, in advance), $45 (children ages 17 and under, and seniors ages 55 and older, day of event), $55 (adults, in advance), $60 (adults, day of event).

*BikeFriendlyArvada Community Bike Rides - Rose Roots Loop Ride. Starting at Meiklejohn Elementary School, 13405 W. 83rd Place, Arvada. 10 a.m. Free.

Aerial Cirque Over Denver Grand Opening. 13873 E. Briarwood Ave., Centennial. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

*IFSC Climbing World Cup Denver 2025. 600 16th Street. 1:15-4 p.m. Free.

*New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Just for fun

Sewing Basics. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and older.

*16th Street Summer Kick Off. Along 16th Street. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*Outside Festival. Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave. Starting at 1 p.m. $86.83-$107.54 (single day, general admission), $160.36 (two-day general admission).

Comedy and theater

Triple Threat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Ben & Emil. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$30.

Kids and family

Teens Learn and Explore: How to Organize and Protest with Onyx from Denver Dyke March. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*Park Hill Art Festival. 4819 E. Montview Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Inspire Arts Lakewood. Various locations in Lakewood. Starting at noon. Prices vary (some events are free).

Eat and drink

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Boozy Brunch: Southern Style. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120.

Sunday Sundae - Art Students League of Denver’s Sweetest Fundraiser. 200 Grant St. 1-4 p.m. $5 (children ages 5 and under), $35 (adults, in advance), $40 (adults, day of).

Classic Techniques: Essentials II. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 5-9:30 p.m. $528 (for four classes, one class each Sunday from June 1 to June 22).

Music and nightlife

*Mobile Studio Music Festival. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 3 p.m. Free.

*Peach Pit & Briston Maroney. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Sanitas Brewing 5k. Sanitas Brewing Company - Englewood. 200 W. Belleview Ave., Unit 100, Englewood. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (walk/beer run), $62.83 (walk/beer run and t-shirt).

*New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies. TV or listen at 850 AM. 11:40 a.m.

*IFSC Climbing World Cup Denver 2025. 600 16th Street. 3-4 p.m. Free.