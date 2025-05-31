Denver planning director steps down after 13 months

Manish Kumar, head of Denver’s Department of Community Planning and Development, speaks as the city accepts a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. July 11, 2024.

Manish Kumar, executive director of Denver’s Department of Community Planning and Development, is resigning on June 6.

Kumar was appointed by Mayor Mike Johnston in February 2024, representing a major hire for the new administration after the job was vacant for close to six months.

Kumar framed his resignation as a “mission accomplished” moment, departing the job sooner than some of his predecessors.

“From day one, I approached this role with a clear and time-bound mission: to reorganize CPD, establish the Denver Permitting Office (DPO), and implement foundational reforms that would restore trust and improve service for the people of Denver. That mission is now complete—and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together,” Kumar wrote on LinkedIn.

The change comes weeks after the mayor established a Denver Permitting Office that was meant to address longstanding developer complaints about delays in permit issuance and planning in Denver.

Kumar did not announce any details of what he would do next. “This journey has been fast, focused, and incredibly fulfilling,” he wrote.

The prior planning director, Laura Aldrete, was in the role from 2019 to 2023. Previously, Brad Buchanan was planning director for just shy of five years.

To share information with the reporter, email [email protected].