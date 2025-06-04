Denver news

Baker’s Dailey Park reopens after a year of construction

The reopening provides a rare green space by one of Broadway’s busiest commercial corridors.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
The new playground at Dailey Park. June 3, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Just two blocks from a busy section of South Broadway, hundreds of Baker residents enjoyed a sunny Saturday to celebrate the reopening of Dailey Park after over a year of construction. 

A renovation has been planned since 2009 for the 2.6-acre park, which sits between Ellsworth Avenue, Archer Place and Elati and Cherokee streets.

In 2021, funds from the voter-approved RISE Denver bond were set aside for the park’s renovation. 

“The playground was in need of help,” said Beth Fluto, president of the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association. “It's really the only major park in our neighborhood and was definitely due for some renovation.”

The original playground structure has been replaced, with the new one boasting an almost-futuristic space theme to its slides and swingsets. 

The city also improved the basketball court, irrigation system and walkways in the park.

  • The new playground at Dailey Park. June 3, 2025.
    Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
  • Inside a new play structure at Dailey Park. June 3, 2025.
    Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

On Saturday, the neighborhood association threw a party at the park to celebrate the reopening, complete with free ice cream, live music and food trucks. Parts of Dailey Park had been closed off by fences since construction started last fall. 

“The neighborhood families are very excited to have their playground back,” Fluto said. 

Denver Parks and Recreation budgeted the renovation at $1.4 million, using RISE Bond and department funds.

The new basketball court at Dailey Park. June 3, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

