Baker’s Dailey Park reopens after a year of construction

The reopening provides a rare green space by one of Broadway’s busiest commercial corridors.

The new playground at Dailey Park. June 3, 2025.

Just two blocks from a busy section of South Broadway, hundreds of Baker residents enjoyed a sunny Saturday to celebrate the reopening of Dailey Park after over a year of construction.

A renovation has been planned since 2009 for the 2.6-acre park, which sits between Ellsworth Avenue, Archer Place and Elati and Cherokee streets.

In 2021, funds from the voter-approved RISE Denver bond were set aside for the park’s renovation.

“The playground was in need of help,” said Beth Fluto, president of the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association. “It's really the only major park in our neighborhood and was definitely due for some renovation.”

The original playground structure has been replaced, with the new one boasting an almost-futuristic space theme to its slides and swingsets.

The city also improved the basketball court, irrigation system and walkways in the park.

The new playground at Dailey Park. June 3, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Inside a new play structure at Dailey Park. June 3, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

On Saturday, the neighborhood association threw a party at the park to celebrate the reopening, complete with free ice cream, live music and food trucks. Parts of Dailey Park had been closed off by fences since construction started last fall.

“The neighborhood families are very excited to have their playground back,” Fluto said.

Denver Parks and Recreation budgeted the renovation at $1.4 million, using RISE Bond and department funds.