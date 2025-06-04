A new mural at Sakura Square in Denver’s historic Chinatown pays tribute to a longstanding family

Pacific Mercantile Company opened in 1944 and is still owned by the same Japanese American family.

Artist Casey Kawaguchi speaks about his new mural at Sakura Square downtown. June 3, 2025.

Since 1944, Pacific Mercantile Company has been a rare source of Asian groceries and goods in downtown Denver.

Now, the family that has operated the grocery store has been immortalized in a new mural at Sakura Square.

The mural was designed and painted by Casey Kawaguchi, a Japanese-American artist, using funds provided by Denver City Council member Chris Hinds. It’s a companion to a similar mural on the other side of the building.

The Pacific Mercantile Company at Sakura Square. June 3, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The mural depicts a Japanese woman wearing traditional makeup, with a butterfly resting on her hand. Behind her is a bonsai tree.

“For my work to find its place in the history of Pacific Mercantile, Sakura Square, and the longer Japanese American history here in Colorado, makes me feel like it was meant to be,” Kawaguchi said.

Kawaguchi’s mural alludes to the past, present and future of the Japanese community in Denver.

Kawaguchi drew the bonsai tree to pay tribute to George Inai, who founded the market in 1944.

It was a tumultuous time for Japanese-Americans due to widespread anti-Japanese sentiments brought on by World War II and the federal government’s roundup of communities into internment camps.

Artist Casey Kawaguchi speaks about his new mural at Sakura Square downtown. June 3, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Today, Pacific Mercantile Company is run by Inai’s grandchildren. Kawaguchi drew the geisha character — one of his signature drawings — with shorter hair to honor Jolie Noguchi, one of the grandchildren.

“Casey is like my son, I am his Denver mom,” Noguchi said. “When I heard about this particular mural and what it stood for, I was blown away.”

The butterfly represents Alyssa Noguchi, Jolie Noguchi’s daughter, who plans to inherit the grocery.

The Pacific Mercantile Company owners Jolie Noguchi (from left), Kyle Nagai and Alyssa Noguchi stand in their Sakura Square grocery. June 3, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The area has become a hub for Asian community in recent years.

In the late 1800s, the area where Pacific Mercantile Company and Sakura Square currently stand was once a bustling Chinatown.

However, after a race riot pushed much of the Chinese community out of Denver, the population never fully recovered, and the city never fully took accountability for what happened.

The Pacific Mercantile Company owner Jolie Noguchi embraces Denver City Council member Chris Hinds during a mural unveiling on the side of her business at Sakura Square. June 3, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

In recent years, that’s changed. The city has formally apologized and helped erect historic markers about the area. Several murals by local Asian American artists have been commissioned to celebrate the neighborhood.

More could be on the way. A temporary exhibit at History Colorado included renderings of what a renewed Chinatown could look like.

City officials are also considering putting aside money from a proposed bond package to help build out that vision, although details are sparse.