RTD brings storytime to the Five Points light rail

The “L” in L Line stands for library (for one day).

The 30th and Downing Station is the end of the L Line (for now). Dec. 14, 2021.

Outside of libraries, parks and coffee shops, there may be no better place to read than on buses and trains.

Now, as part of efforts to make the light rail seem family-friendly after the pandemic, the Regional Transportation District is hosting its first-ever “Storytime on the Train.”

RTD staff will read train-themed children’s books to families while riding the L Line light rail.

To participate, show up at the 30th and Downing light rail station at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, and ride the L Line Loop until 11 a.m.

Kids ride for free (as always). Adults must pay. Capacity is limited, and families can pre-register online.

RTD has been busy in the community trying to remind people it exists.

“By combining public transportation with childhood education and literacy, the agency strives to support learning, foster confidence, and create positive transit experiences for Denver’s youngest transit enthusiasts,” according to a statement from the agency.

For a full list of upcoming events, visit the community calendar.