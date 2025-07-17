Denver news

RTD brings storytime to the Five Points light rail

The “L” in L Line stands for library (for one day).
Kyle Harris
1 min. read
The 30th and Downing Station is the end of the L Line (for now). Dec. 14, 2021.
Kyle Harris/Denverite

Outside of libraries, parks and coffee shops, there may be no better place to read than on buses and trains. 

Now, as part of efforts to make the light rail seem family-friendly after the pandemic, the Regional Transportation District is hosting its first-ever “Storytime on the Train.” 

RTD staff will read train-themed children’s books to families while riding the L Line light rail. 

To participate, show up at the 30th and Downing light rail station at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, and ride the L Line Loop until 11 a.m. 

Kids ride for free (as always). Adults must pay. Capacity is limited, and families can pre-register online

RTD has been busy in the community trying to remind people it exists. 

“By combining public transportation with childhood education and literacy, the agency strives to support learning, foster confidence, and create positive transit experiences for Denver’s youngest transit enthusiasts,” according to a statement from the agency.

For a full list of upcoming events, visit the community calendar.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

Recent Stories

View more posts