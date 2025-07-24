Health fair at St. Mary Magdalene Parish to offer screenings, vaccines and free backpacks for those in need

Bazar de la Salud will be held Sunday, July 27 at St. Mary Magdalene Roman Catholic Parish at 2771 Zenobia St. in Denver from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community and health groups are joining forces for a big health fair this weekend in Denver.

Bazar de la Salud will be held Sunday, July 27 at St. Mary Magdalene Roman Catholic Parish at 2771 Zenobia St. in Denver from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include free services like cancer and blood pressure screenings and child and adolescent well care visits.

“We will have vaccines for children, back-to-school physicals, mama exams, pap smears. And best of all, we're giving 600 backpacks with school supplies for those who are in need,” said Julissa Soto, a health consultant and one of the event's organizers. “They don't need to make an appointment.”

Among the other services: colorectal cancer screening, developmental screening for those under 3, free immigration and family law consultation, mental services including therapists, family support services, specialized care including for ADHD, autism and other disabilities, and information about health insurance and Medicaid.

“We will have different teams like Colorado Community Health Alliance, CCHA, helping you answer all your questions about Medicaid. And also we will have Medicaid specialists on site,” said Soto, who helped encourage COVID-19 vaccination during the pandemic.

The fair comes at a time when many Coloradans could face changes to both their insurance options and the delivery of health care due to the passage of the federal budget law, called the One Big Beautiful Bill. It’s expected to cause an estimated 100,000 Coloradans to lose Medicaid coverage, and similar numbers to lose coverage through the state’s marketplace, as well as food assistance through the federal program known as SNAP.

Among sponsors for the event, according to a flyer, are 1st Bank, KBNO Radio, Telemundo, Univision, Denver Health Mobile Health Centers, Vuela for Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.