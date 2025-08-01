Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 1-3

Have an artsy weekend and celebrate Colorado Day.

Things to do in Denver

First Friday on Santa Fe Drive, Aug. 3, 2018.

From First Friday Art Walks and new exhibit openings to summer parties and festivals, a lot is happening in Denver this weekend. Several businesses and organizations are also celebrating Colorado Day with free events.

It’s also the last weekend to see the "AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom" exhibit at Museo de Las Americas and the "Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante" exhibit at History Colorado Center.

Sunday is your last chance to attend Jazz at City Park as well.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday: First Friday Free Admission. Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. 4-7 p.m. Free.

Saturday: Heritage Fire Snowmass. Snowmass Base Village, 110 Carriage Way, #3104, Snowmass Village. Starting at 3:30 p.m. (for VIPs) and starting at 4:15 p.m. (general admission). $125 (general admission), $175 (VIP).

All weekend: Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. 4-midnight. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-midnight (Saturday and Sunday). Prices vary.

Friday, Aug. 1

Just for fun

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $54.

Colorado Day. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4-9 p.m. $12.51 (general admission, guests ages 20 and under), $28.52 (general admission, guests ages 21 and older).

Kong Day 2025. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Old School Cool Vintage Market. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Marble Cards. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Art Crawl: A Tour for Infants and Their Caregivers. The Kirkland at the Denver Art Museum, 1201 Bannock St. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free (members, guests ages 17 and under), $22-$27 (college students, guests ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults). Advanced registration required. Ideal for newborns through 14 months and thie caregivers.

Free Meal at Anythink Commerce City. Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ages 5-18.

Summer of Adventure Kids: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Denver Days + Summer of Adventure Sendoff. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 2-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under.

Dance Party Storytime. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 3-3:45 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Leah Rudick. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$30.

Josh Johnson. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Cinema in The Sky: Nacho Libre. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.

Ashley Hesseltine. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

*Colorado Day Market Art Walk. Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Cultural First Friday: End of Summer Celebration. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. 5-9 p.m. Free.

August Colfax Art Crawl. 40 West Arts, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Memoria Opening Reception. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Fruits & Flights: A Summer Pairing Experience. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 6-8 p.m. Starting at $41. Advanced registration required.

Peak of the Season: Green Chiles. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Colorado Rails & Cocktails. Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W. 44th Ave., Golden. 7-8:30 p.m. $20 (includes two drinks).

Music and nightlife

*Excision. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Alley Soundscapes: Grant Livingston. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Rebirth Brass Band with Flow Tribe. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

B-Side: Cherokee Social & Ritmo Cascabel. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $22.28. Advanced registration required.

*Tedeschi Trucks Band. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Just for fun

*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-noon. No cover.

Colorado Day: Artisan Market and Live Music. Center for Colorado Women's History,

1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*The Denver Street Fairs - Midsummer Arts Festival. Along East 8th Place from Colorado Boulevard to Bellaire Street. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Block Party. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. Noon-2p.m. Free. All ages.

Pop-Up Party. Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $64.

Kids and family

The Learning Lab: Art Crawl with the Clyfford Still Museum. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

*The Denver Polo Classic - Family Day. Polo Reserve, 4400 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children 12 and under, when accompanied by a ticketed adult), $150 (adult).

*Summer of Adventure: Foam Party. Highland Park, 3201 Federal Blvd. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Leah Rudick. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.

Josh Johnson. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Ashley Hesseltine. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $37.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*SouthGlenn Mural Fest. The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 S. Gaylord St., Centennial. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Live Painting with Darrell Anderson feat. Live Jazz and Dance. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Rebel Marketplace Farmer’s Market. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Bottomless Mimosa Brunch. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Street Food Series: Mexico. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Ciao, Sicily. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Excision. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*The Lumineers. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Artist On The Rise: Neon the Bishop. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-9 p.m. Free.

*Tedeschi Trucks Band. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Andy Frasco & The U.N. with The Cultet and Barbara. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Tesla. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Perreoland. Temple Nightclub Denver, 1136 Broadway. 9 p.m. $44.43.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Mud Factor Denver. Thunder Valley Motorcross Park, 1315 S. Rooney Road, Morrison. $39 (before Friday night), $65-$75 (after Friday night). Advanced registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Just for fun

Used Book Pop-Up Sale. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*The Denver Street Fairs - Midsummer Arts Festival. Along East 8th Place from Colorado Boulevard to Bellaire Street. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $64.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Comedy and theater

Zac Maas. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

Kids Create (Denver Days). Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $34.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Colorado Day. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Wingapalooza Qualifier. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

Parisian Cuisine. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*9th Annual Dashiki Fest ft Femi Kuti & The Positive Force. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 3:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*City Park Jazz Concert. City Park, 1600 City Park Esplanade. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

*The Beach Boys with the Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.

*The Denver Polo Classic - Championship Sunday. Polo Reserve, 4400 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Starting at $350.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Club Tijuana. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.