Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 1-3

From First Friday Art Walks and new exhibit openings to summer parties and festivals, a lot is happening in Denver this weekend. Several businesses and organizations are also celebrating Colorado Day with free events.
It’s also the last weekend to see the "AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom" exhibit at Museo de Las Americas and the "Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante" exhibit at History Colorado Center.
Sunday is your last chance to attend Jazz at City Park as well.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Worth the Trip
Friday: First Friday Free Admission. Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. 4-7 p.m. Free.
Saturday: Heritage Fire Snowmass. Snowmass Base Village, 110 Carriage Way, #3104, Snowmass Village. Starting at 3:30 p.m. (for VIPs) and starting at 4:15 p.m. (general admission). $125 (general admission), $175 (VIP).
All weekend: Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. 4-midnight. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-midnight (Saturday and Sunday). Prices vary.
Friday, Aug. 1
Just for fun
Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $54.
Colorado Day. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4-9 p.m. $12.51 (general admission, guests ages 20 and under), $28.52 (general admission, guests ages 21 and older).
Kong Day 2025. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 5-9 p.m. Free.
Old School Cool Vintage Market. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 5-9 p.m. No cover.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
Kids and family
Little University Art Studio: Marble Cards. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Art Crawl: A Tour for Infants and Their Caregivers. The Kirkland at the Denver Art Museum, 1201 Bannock St. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free (members, guests ages 17 and under), $22-$27 (college students, guests ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults). Advanced registration required. Ideal for newborns through 14 months and thie caregivers.
Free Meal at Anythink Commerce City. Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ages 5-18.
Summer of Adventure Kids: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.
Denver Days + Summer of Adventure Sendoff. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 2-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under.
Dance Party Storytime. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 3-3:45 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under when accompanied by an adult.
Comedy and theater
Leah Rudick. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$30.
Josh Johnson. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
*Cinema in The Sky: Nacho Libre. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.
Ashley Hesseltine. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.
*Colorado Day Market Art Walk. Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St. 5-8 p.m. No cover.
Cultural First Friday: End of Summer Celebration. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. 5-9 p.m. Free.
August Colfax Art Crawl. 40 West Arts, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 5-9 p.m. Free.
Memoria Opening Reception. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.
Fruits & Flights: A Summer Pairing Experience. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 6-8 p.m. Starting at $41. Advanced registration required.
Peak of the Season: Green Chiles. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Colorado Rails & Cocktails. Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W. 44th Ave., Golden. 7-8:30 p.m. $20 (includes two drinks).
Music and nightlife
*Excision. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. Prices vary.
*Alley Soundscapes: Grant Livingston. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.
*Rebirth Brass Band with Flow Tribe. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
B-Side: Cherokee Social & Ritmo Cascabel. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $22.28. Advanced registration required.
*Tedeschi Trucks Band. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
*Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.
Saturday, Aug. 2
Just for fun
*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-noon. No cover.
Colorado Day: Artisan Market and Live Music. Center for Colorado Women's History,
1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
*The Denver Street Fairs - Midsummer Arts Festival. Along East 8th Place from Colorado Boulevard to Bellaire Street. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.
Block Party. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. Noon-2p.m. Free. All ages.
Pop-Up Party. Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $64.
Kids and family
The Learning Lab: Art Crawl with the Clyfford Still Museum. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
*The Denver Polo Classic - Family Day. Polo Reserve, 4400 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children 12 and under, when accompanied by a ticketed adult), $150 (adult).
*Summer of Adventure: Foam Party. Highland Park, 3201 Federal Blvd. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Leah Rudick. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.
Josh Johnson. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Ashley Hesseltine. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $37.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
*SouthGlenn Mural Fest. The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 S. Gaylord St., Centennial. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Live Painting with Darrell Anderson feat. Live Jazz and Dance. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.
AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).
D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Rebel Marketplace Farmer’s Market. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Bottomless Mimosa Brunch. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Street Food Series: Mexico. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.
Ciao, Sicily. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Excision. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. Prices vary.
*The Lumineers. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
*Artist On The Rise: Neon the Bishop. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-9 p.m. Free.
*Tedeschi Trucks Band. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
*Andy Frasco & The U.N. with The Cultet and Barbara. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
Tesla. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Perreoland. Temple Nightclub Denver, 1136 Broadway. 9 p.m. $44.43.
Sports and fitness
*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
*Mud Factor Denver. Thunder Valley Motorcross Park, 1315 S. Rooney Road, Morrison. $39 (before Friday night), $65-$75 (after Friday night). Advanced registration required.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, Aug. 3
Just for fun
Used Book Pop-Up Sale. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
*The Denver Street Fairs - Midsummer Arts Festival. Along East 8th Place from Colorado Boulevard to Bellaire Street. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. No cover.
Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $64.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
Comedy and theater
Zac Maas. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.
Kids and family
Kids Create (Denver Days). Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $34.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Colorado Day. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
Eat and drink
*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.
*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Wingapalooza Qualifier. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 2 p.m. Prices vary.
Parisian Cuisine. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. or 1801 Wynkoop St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*9th Annual Dashiki Fest ft Femi Kuti & The Positive Force. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 3:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
*City Park Jazz Concert. City Park, 1600 City Park Esplanade. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free.
*The Beach Boys with the Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.
*The Denver Polo Classic - Championship Sunday. Polo Reserve, 4400 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Starting at $350.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.
*Colorado Rapids vs. Club Tijuana. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.