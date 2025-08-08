Business

Two more Walgreens closing in Denver next month

The last store closures were six months ago.
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
A group of police officers attempt to coax a suspect out of the Walgreens on East Colfax Avenue. (David Sachs/Denverite)

Walgreens is set to close another wave of stores and pharmacies across the nation, including two in Denver.

The chain has said it will close a quarter of its brick-and-mortar stores over a three-year period. The chain cited “increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures.”

Both of the soon-to-close locations are in Denver:

  • 950 S. Quebec St. in the Windsor neighborhood, closing Sept. 8
  • 6200 E. Colfax Ave. in Montclair, closing Sept. 10

Both locations will have their prescriptions automatically transferred to nearby Walgreens pharmacies. Customers at impacted locations will be notified by mail about their new locations for pharmacy fulfillment.

So far, since Walgreens announced it would close 1,200 of its locations across three years, the chain has closed eight locations in the Denver metro area. Six of those were closed in February, while the first two were closed last November.

Walgreens — which faces significant competition from both online and other brick-and-mortar pharmacies like CVS — has had financial difficulties in recent years, with customers becoming pickier about retail shopping.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

Recent Stories

View more posts