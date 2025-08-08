Two more Walgreens closing in Denver next month

The last store closures were six months ago.

A group of police officers attempt to coax a suspect out of the Walgreens on East Colfax Avenue. (David Sachs/Denverite)

Walgreens is set to close another wave of stores and pharmacies across the nation, including two in Denver.

The chain has said it will close a quarter of its brick-and-mortar stores over a three-year period. The chain cited “increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures.”

Both of the soon-to-close locations are in Denver:

950 S. Quebec St. in the Windsor neighborhood, closing Sept. 8

6200 E. Colfax Ave. in Montclair, closing Sept. 10

Both locations will have their prescriptions automatically transferred to nearby Walgreens pharmacies. Customers at impacted locations will be notified by mail about their new locations for pharmacy fulfillment.

So far, since Walgreens announced it would close 1,200 of its locations across three years, the chain has closed eight locations in the Denver metro area. Six of those were closed in February, while the first two were closed last November.

Walgreens — which faces significant competition from both online and other brick-and-mortar pharmacies like CVS — has had financial difficulties in recent years, with customers becoming pickier about retail shopping.