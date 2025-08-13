RTD to reroute D and H rail lines, suspend L line during reconstruction project

The RTD D Line illuminates the track in the heart of Five Points.

RTD is rerouting several light rail lines and suspending one starting at the end of the month as part of an ongoing $152 million rail reconstruction project.

The D and H lines will temporarily be rerouted, and the L line will be completely suspended, starting Aug. 31.

The D line will be rerouted to end at Union Station instead of 18th-California Station. The H line will be shortened to operate only between Florida and Southmoor stations.

Bus route 43 will serve as an alternative route for the suspended L line to “provide customers with some continued connections along that corridor,” according to Pauline Haberman, a spokesperson for RTD.

All the lines are expected to be back in normal operation by the end of November, when crews will pause reconstruction work until 2026, Haberman said.

It’s difficult to estimate how riders will be affected, Haberman said, since the rail system was built for “peak-period commuting and travel patterns have shifted since COVID.”