The Denver Zoo has 4 new lion cubs, but you won’t see them for a while

Araali, an African lion at the zoo, gave birth on Wednesday. The cubs will be behind the scenes for several weeks.

It’s time to break out the Lion King soundtrack and ascend the nearest Pride Rock-like structure in your home: The Denver Zoo has not one but four new baby lions.

Araali, an African lion at the zoo, gave birth to the “feisty” cubs on Wednesday, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance announced. Araali was in labor for 18 hours and is recovering behind the scenes with the cubs for at least six weeks as they get vaccinations, examinations and other care.

“This allows Araali and her cubs the time they need to adjust to one another before introductions begin with the other females in our pride,” the zoo said in a press release.

In the meantime, the zoo is getting ready to introduce a cub cam for the public to watch them.

Four newborn lion cubs nurse from their mother, Araali, at the Denver Zoo in August 2025. Courtesy Denver zoo Conservation Alliance

Araali was born at the zoo five years ago. The cubs’ father, Usiku, came to the zoo in 2016 from Lee Richardson Zoo in Kansas.

The two were paired up earlier this year due to their "compatible genetics” and the dad’s “notably mild demeanor.”

The births extend a family tree that is rooted in the zoo. The cubs’ great-grandlioness, Neliah, came to the zoo almost a decade ago. She is now 13. Grandmother Kamara was born at the zoo.

“Now that the cubs are here, we are enjoying listening to their noises and watching Araali as she navigates caring for all of them,” said Katelyn Stache, assistant curator of carnivores, in the press release.