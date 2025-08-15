Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 15-17

It’s the last weekend to see Cirque Du Soleil Echo at the Ball Arena grounds.

Things to do in Denver

Boxes fall over Cirque Du Soleil Echo’s Double Trouble act during a rehearsal. July 10, 2025.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

This weekend is full of live music and dogs.

On the music front, Nelly & St. Lunatics and Lainey Wilson are in town. Danny Elfman is also performing with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks.

The Maven Hotel, Dairy Block and Larimer Square are hosting several dog-friendly events, including puppy yoga, dog caricatures and pet photoshoots.

Other happenings include a Peach Festival in Lafayette and the Colorado Fall Home Show at the Colorado Convention Center.

It’s also your last chance to catch Cirque Du Soleil Echo at the Ball Arena grounds and the Kent Monkman - History is Painted by the Victors exhibit at the Denver Art Museum.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *SilverWest AirFest 2025. Butler Field at the SilverWest Airport, Highway 69 and Airport Road, Westcliffe. 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Saturday: *Mountain Music Fest. Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen. Noon-9 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $10 (children ages 6-18), $25 (when purchased before Friday at midnight), $30 (day of event).

Saturday: Pioneer Days. Old Town Museum, 420 S. 14th St., Burlington. 2-10 p.m. $20.

All weekend: Breckenridge International Festival of Arts. Throughout Breckenridge. 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. (Friday-Sunday). Prices vary by event.

Friday, Aug. 15

Just for fun

Turning Leaves Book Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1085 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Prices vary.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $99.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Just Between Friends - Pop-Up Children’s Resale. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

Little University: Family Yoga. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

AI Innovation Challenge for High School Students. Velaris Living/Access Mode Office, 2130 Arapahoe St. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free (to attend). All ages.

End of Summer Foam Party. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Create: Comic Book Art--Let's Sketch It Out. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Rene Vaca. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $29-$59.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Cinema in The Sky: Jumanji. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.

LaughLocked Rotating Tap Comedy. LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Jared Freid. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 2 and under), $20.95 (visitors ages 3-18), $22.95 (visitors ages 65 and older), $25.95 (visitors ages 19-64).

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Kent Monkman - History is Painted by the Victors. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Town Pump Provisions Grand Opening. 2810 E. 3rd Ave. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

SAME Café x Kids Table Filipino & Vegan Chef Takeover. SAME Café, 2023 E. Colfax Ave. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Max Taps 8th Anniversary Party. Max Taps Highlands Ranch, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 3-11 p.m. No cover.

Moroccan at Home. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Denver Municipal Band. Bates and Hobart Park, 6000 W. Bates Ave. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Free.

B-Side: Namebackwards & Fruta Brutal. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $22.28. Advanced registration required.

*Mt. Joy. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*My Morning Jacket. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Nine Inch Nails. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

The Block Party. River, 3759 Chestnut Place. Starting at 10 p.m. Free (ladies who arrive before 11 p.m.), $10-$15.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Just for fun

*Parker Cruisers 16th Annual Car Fest. Mainstreet and South Pikes Peak Drive, Parker. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-noon. No cover.

Turning Leaves Book Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1085 York St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary.

Colorado Fall Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (ages 12 and under), $8 (ages 65 and older), $10 (adults).

3D Printing Basics. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Dog Activations on the Block. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

BASECAMP Exchange. Market Station, 1661 Market St. Noon-4:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Ariat Denver’s Grand Opening. Ariat, 1460 Larimer St. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

*Dog Days of Summer. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

Graffiti on the Green 2025. Arapahoe Park, 4450 Indiana St., Golden. 3-7 p.m. Free (spectators), $10 (vehicle entry, only vehicles 1996 and older).

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $87.

*Backyard Beats: Southern Street Eats. Sweetwater Park, 8300-½ Sweet Water Road, Acres Green/Lone Tree. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

*Dairy Block After Dark: Evening Bazaar. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Just Between Friends - Pop-Up Children’s Resale. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

Southwest Denver Coalition Back To School Resource Fair & Giveaway. Westwood Community Center, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free (youth in kindergarten through 12th grade within SWDC Boundary Neighborhoods).

The Learning Lab: Ready, Set, Read. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Create to Learn: Art Exploration. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Family End-of-Summer Foam Party. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Rene Vaca. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $29-$59.

Rotating Tap Comedy. SomePlace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 2 and under), $20.95 (visitors ages 3-18), $22.95 (visitors ages 65 and older), $25.95 (visitors ages 19-64).

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Kent Monkman - History is Painted by the Victors. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Unstudied Adams County: Poet Laureate Kerrie Joy's Final Event. Anything Wright Farms, 5877 E. 120th Ave., Thornton. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Exchange at Boulevard One Farmers’ Market. 7059 E. Lowry Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*26th Annual Lafayette Peach Festival. Old Town Lafayette, 500 S. Public Road, Lafayette. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

International Baking Workshop. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Next Level Veggie Grill Denver Grand Opening. 1605 E. Evans Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

9th Anniversary 90’s Party. Resolute Brewing Co., 7286 S. Yosemite St., Suite 110, Centennial. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

Max Taps 8th Anniversary Party. Max Taps Highlands Ranch, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

End of Summer Bash. Westrail Tap & Grill, 195 S. Union Blvd., Unit 160, Lakewood. 4-9 p.m. No cover.

An Elevated Evening of Wine on The Peak. The Peak at Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 5-8 p.m. Starting at $65.

Knife Skills. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Dueling Pianos Themed Nights. Number Thirty Eight 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 2 p.m. Free.

Adixion Music Presents 90s Banda Tour. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 5-11:59 p.m. Free.

*Nelly & St. Lunatics. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Lainey Wilson. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*My Morning Jacket. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*TAUK with Michael Wilbur. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Vanic. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $26.75.

Sports and fitness

Puppy Yoga led by Movement Baker. Maven Hotel Windsor Room, 1850 Wazee St. 9-11 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Atlanta United FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Just for fun

Colorado Fall Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (ages 12 and under), $8 (ages 65 and older), $10 (adults).

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $109.

Planning in the Garden for Fall: Planting and Clean Up. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Just Between Friends - Pop-Up Children’s Resale. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

Teens Learn and Explore: Joyous Paws Therapy Dogs. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 1-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Game On: D&D Meet Up. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

Film Screening: Music, Memory & Identity Part of One Book One Denver. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct. 2-4 p.m. Free.

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Triple Threat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 2 and under), $20.95 (visitors ages 3-18), $22.95 (visitors ages 65 and older), $25.95 (visitors ages 19-64).

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Kent Monkman - History is Painted by the Victors. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Gluten Free Dinners for Food Lovers. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Denver Municipal Band. Genesee Park, 1099 Genesee Mountain Road, Golden. 4-5:15 p.m. Free.

*The Vegabonds with Drunken Hearts. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

*Summer Symphony Spectacular: Music of the 1980s. Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood. 6-7:30 p.m. Free (children ages 11 and under), $10 (guests ages 12-17), $20 (guests ages 18 and older).

*Danny Elfman with the Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:40 p.m. Prices vary.