Denver City Council delays mountain retreat amid layoffs backlash

The trip to Lone Rock Retreat was set to cost $26,000 between transportation, facilitation, meals and accommodation.

With the city government rocked by hundreds of layoffs and job closures, Denver City Council won’t be heading to Park County for a mountain retreat next week.

The council will postpone its “professional development and team-building workshop” to an unknown date.

The trip had been arranged prior to Mayor Mike Johnston’s announcement that a budget crunch would lead to layoffs, according to a council spokesperson.

“This week has been an especially difficult time for all who work for the City and County of Denver. One hundred seventy-one employees have been laid off, creating great disruption for them, their families, and their colleagues,” Council President Amanda Sandoval said. “Our full attention must now be on supporting one another and helping our city move forward from this challenging period with the best interests of our constituents at heart.”

It’s unclear whether the city will lose money as a result of the postponement, or whether some of the costs could be applied to a later event.

“I don’t know the answers to that at this point. I can say that we are working with the vendors,” wrote Robert Austin, a spokesperson for the city, in an email.

The city laid off 171 people and closed 665 open positions, reducing Denver’s general fund workforce by 7.6 percent. Mayor Mike Johnston says he has to close a $250 million budget gap for this year and next year. The layoffs are expected to reduce costs by about $100 million next year.

The retreat had been in planning since December, with the contract signed in May, Austin wrote.

CBS Colorado reported earlier on criticism of the trip.