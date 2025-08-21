Mayor nominates his second-in-command to lead Denver’s police, fire and sheriff’s departments

Al Gardner primarily has experience in IT management and hasn’t served in law enforcement or firefighting.

Deputy Mayor Al Gardner speaks during a ribbon-cutting event for the Denver Housing Authority’s new Joli apartment complex in Sun Valley. March 7, 2025.

Al Gardner, Mayor Mike Johnston’s second-in-command, is poised to become the new head of the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Johnston announced Gardner’s nomination on Thursday. If approved by Denver City Council, Gardner would lead Denver’s police, fire and sheriff’s departments, as well as the city’s 911 center and jails.

The position was vacated by Armando Saldate in July, who left to become the head of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Coincidentally, Gardner succeeded Saldate as Denver Deputy Mayor when Saldate left that position earlier this year.

Once a mayoral candidate in the election that Johnston eventually won, Gardner has served as the head of Denver’s Department of General Services since November 2023. As the current deputy mayor, his job is to take charge of the city in case the mayor is incapacitated.

Gardner’s LinkedIn describes him as a leader with decades of experience in “IT management, strategic operations, and public service”. He also sits on the board of Colorado’s Board of Health and once served on the Sheriff’s Oversight Board.

Unlike his predecessor, Gardner has no formal experience in public safety. Saldate had previously worked for the Phoenix Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Denver’s Sheriff Department.

However, one former public safety director said that Gardner’s lack of experience doesn’t concern him.

“The role of Public Safety Director must evolve with the times. Today, Denver needs a proven executive leader who combines operational expertise with a strong community focus and deep local ties,” said Murphy Robinson, a former Deputy Mayor and Director of Public Safety, in a press release. “Deputy Mayor Al Gardner is the right person for this moment. His leadership will not only strengthen our public safety institutions but also add meaningful value to the broader Denver community.”

In a press release, Gardner said he was privileged to be nominated and planned to, “drive innovation, uphold public trust, and ensure our safety teams have the resources and support they need to protect and serve every resident."