Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 22-24

Things to do in Denver

Kids play in the Cherry Creek during the Crosscurrents music festival at Confluence Park. July 12, 2025.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It seems like everyone is soaking up the last bit of summer, and this weekend is no different.

Summertime events this weekend range from summer artisan and art markets to a Summer Swap & Sale, a Summertime Soiree cooking class and a Summer Rooftop Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.

Other happenings include a Calypso Cove Farewell Celebration at Water World, a Polish Food Festival, Reggae on the Rocks at Red Rocks, Counting Crows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and so much more.

It’s also your last weekend to explore the 2025 Denver Parade of Homes and the Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: Breckenridge Wine Classic. Locations in Breckenridge vary by event/activity. Times vary. Prices vary by event/activity.

Saturday: Harland Williams. The Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Ave., Estes Park. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday and Sunday: *59th Annual Evergreen Fine Arts Festival. Buchanan Fields, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

All weekend: Breckenridge Hogfest - Bourbon & Bacon Festival 2025. Main Street Station, 505 S. Main St., Breckenridge. 7 p.m. (Friday), 12:30-5 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Sunday). $58.63-$431.34.

Friday, Aug. 22

Just for fun

2025 Denver Parade of Homes. Locations vary across Denver metro and online. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Summer Vibe Artisan Markets - Early Access Event. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 3-7 p.m. $10-$15.

Fourth Friday. Olde Town Arvada, 7307 Grandview Ave., Arvada. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Little University: Ice Rescue. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Afterschool Kids Connection. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Comedy and theater

Steve-O. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$40.

Che Durena. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. $59.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $56.64.

*Cinema in The Sky: 13 Going on 30. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 2 and under), $20.95 (visitors ages 3-18), $22.95 (visitors ages 65 and older), $25.95 (visitors ages 19-64).

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-9 p.m. Free (visitors ages 18 and under), $11 (students), $14 (adults).

Artist Conversation: Catie Michel. PlatteForum’s Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. 6:30-8 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Oktoberfest at Sloan’s Lake. Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake, 1625 Perry St. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Alley Soundscapes: David Lawrence. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Cody Cozz and Special Guest. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 6:30-11:30 p.m. $7.

*Fiesta Colorado with Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra and Chicano Heat. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Summer Rooftop Party Featuring the Solution: DJ Low Key and DJ Lazy Eyez. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $22.28. Advanced registration required.

*Hippie Sabotage. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Chris Stapleton. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Dessa. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $31.75.

Sports and fitness

*RugbyTown 7s. Infinity Park Stadium, 950 S. Birch St., Glendale. Noon-10:20 p.m. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $18 (guests ages 13 and older, general admission), $33 (guests ages 13 and older, weekend pass).

*Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 4:40 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Just for fun

*Cars & Coffee. The Aurora Highlands - Winged Melody Park, East 38th Place, Aurora. 8-11 a.m. Free (to attend).

Summer Swap & Sale. Confluence Kayak & Ski, 2301 7th St. Starting at 10 a.m. No cover.

Summer Vibe Artisan Markets. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

2025 Denver Parade of Homes. Locations vary across Denver metro and online. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Pups & Pints Event. Skyline Beer Garden, 1601 Arapahoe St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

Black in Media Panel. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Emerging Designer Challenge Fashion Show: Fall 2025. The Broadway, 950 N. Broadway. 8 p.m. Starting at $59.47.

Kids and family

Teens Create: Open Crafternoon. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Art of Jazz Workshop - Creating Stories from Paintings. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-18.

Teens Create: DIY Manicures. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $59.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $56.64.

Movies at McGregor. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 3 p.m. (Shrek) and 5 p.m. (Shrek 2). Free.

Che Durena. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Steve-O. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

*Summer Art Market. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $7 (guests ages 13 and older).

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 2 and under), $20.95 (visitors ages 3-18), $22.95 (visitors ages 65 and older), $25.95 (visitors ages 19-64).

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 18 and under), $11 (students), $14 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

L. Kasimu Harris: Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 2 p.m. Free (visitors ages 18 and under), $11 (students), $14 (adults).

*RiNo Summer Art Market Series. RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St. 4-8 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest at Sloan’s Lake. Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake, 1625 Perry St. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

2025 Denver BrunchFest. Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St. Noon-4 p.m. $107.19 (general admission), $124.94 (early entry).

Polish Food Festival. 517 E. 46th Ave. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

2025 Denver Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival. Clever Girl, 3501 Wazee St., Unit 100. 2:30-6 p.m. Starting at $30.90.

*TheBigWonderful 16th Street: Beer Fest. 16th Street, 1515 Welton St. 3-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. $25.

Japanese Izakaya. Stir to Cooking School, 1801 Wynkoop St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Aleik Maddox. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*Reggae on the Rocks 2025. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Municipal Band. Mayfair Park, East 10th Avenue and Jersey Street. 6-7:15 p.m. Free.

Back to the 90’s Dance Party: City of Lone Tree 30th Anniversary Celebration. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 6-9 p.m. $5 (guest ages 20 and under), $10 (guests ages 21 and older).

Chris Stapleton. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Counting Crows. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Passing the Crown with Rapsody. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Sweat on 16th (HIIT + Pilates Class). Skyline Park, 1701 Arapahoe St. 9-11 a.m. Free.

*Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints. Watch on CBS. 11 a.m.

*RugbyTown 7s. Infinity Park Stadium, 950 S. Birch St., Glendale. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $18 (guests ages 13 and older, general admission), $33 (guests ages 13 and older, weekend pass).

*Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 4:40 p.m.

*Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Just for fun

Denver’s Community Pop-Up Market. 3899 N. Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Pamoja Festival. Denver Sister Cities International at Cheesman Park, 1599 E. 8th Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

2025 ShredFest Wheat Ridge. Shredder Ski, 4880 Van Gordon St., Wheat Ridge. 9-10:30 a.m. (for returning rental customers) and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (everyone). No cover.

Summer Vibe Artisan Markets. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Calypso Cove Farewell Celebration. Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St. Noon-4:30 p.m. $14.99 (guests ages 60 and older), $47.99 (kids and adults).

2025 Denver Parade of Homes. Locations vary across Denver metro and online. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Harbor Block Party. Harbor Church, 8811 Harlan St., Westminster. 4:30-7 p.m. $5 (per person), $20 (per family).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Game On: D&D Meet Up. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-19.

Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $53.10.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. $56.64.

Steve-O. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $30-$40.

Thick Skin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Affordable Arts Festival. Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $12 (general admission).

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 2 and under), $20.95 (visitors ages 3-18), $22.95 (visitors ages 65 and older), $25.95 (visitors ages 19-64).

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $29.90-$49.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Future is Present, The Harbinger is Home. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 18 and under), $11 (students), $14 (adults).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest at Sloan’s Lake. Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake, 1625 Perry St. Starting at 10 a.m. No cover.

Classic New Orleans Brunch. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Polish Food Festival. St. Joseph Polish Catholic Church, 517 E. 46th Ave. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Summertime Soiree. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Chicago. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Goo Goo Dolls. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 10:05 a.m.

Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.

*RugbyTown 7s. Infinity Park Stadium, 950 S. Birch St., Glendale. 11 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $18 (guests ages 13 and older, general admission).

Family Football Sunday Skate. Skate City, all Dener-area locations. Noon-2 p.m., 2-4 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Prices vary.