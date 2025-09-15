Denver culture

LOOK: What we saw at the inaugural Indieverse music festival

A night of fun with OK Go, Dehd, Bartees Strange, Dead Pioneers and Pink Fuzz.
Hart Van Denburg,Lauren Antonoff Hart
OK Go’s Damian Kulash stands atop the stage barricade and greets fans in a blizzard of confetti at Indieverse
OK Go’s Damian Kulash stands atop the stage barricade and greets fans in a blizzard of confetti at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

On Saturday, Indie 102.3 celebrated the first-ever Indieverse with a stacked lineup at Levitt Pavilion.

The night included performances by local bands Pink Fuzz and Dead Pioneers, plus national acts Bartees Strange, DEHD and OK Go.

Dehd on stage at Indieverse
Dehd on stage at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
The Indie 102.3 team at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. From left: Alisha Sweeney, Dana Meyers, Shawn Lucero, Willobee CArlan, Jason Thomas.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
  • Pink Fuzz's John Demitro and Will Trafas (drums) at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
    Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News
  • Pink Fuzz's Lulu Demitro at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
    Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News
Dead Pioneers’ Greg Deal
Dead Pioneers’ Greg Deal at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Dead Pioneers’ Greg Deal, Abe Brennan and Josh Rivera, from left, at Indieverse
Dead Pioneers’ Greg Deal, Abe Brennan and Josh Rivera, from left, at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
  • Dead Pioneers’ Shane Zweygardt at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
    Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News
  • Dead Pioneers’ Gregg Deal and his daughter at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
    Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News
Dana Meyers welcomes the crowd during Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Bartees Strange at Indieverse
Bartees Strange at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
  • Bartees Strange drummer TK Johnson at Indieverse
    Bartees Strange drummer TK Johnson at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
    Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
  • Bartees Strange at Indieverse
    Bartees Strange at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
    Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney signs an Indieverse poster for an Indie Insider during a VIP backstage event, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Dehd’s Emily Kempf at Indieverse
Dehd’s Emily Kempf at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
  • Dehd’s Jason Balla at Indieverse
    Dehd’s Jason Balla at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
    Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A rainbow over Indieverse at Levitt Pavilion
Stormy skies threatened Indieverse at Levitt Pavillion Sept. 13, 2025, for a little while. Then the crowd was treated to a rainbow.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Members of the Colorado Public Radio team at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion. From left: Willobee Carlan, Jessi Whitten, Shawn Lucero, Cayla Montoya-Manzo, Jason Thomas, Alisha Sweeney, Dana Meyers.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Some of the light show at Indieverse
Some of the light show at Indieverse at Levitt Pavilion, Sept. 13, 2025.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
OK Go at Indieverse
OK Go at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Confetti rains down on OK Go fans at Indieverse
Confetti rains down on OK Go fans at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
