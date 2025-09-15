LOOK: What we saw at the inaugural Indieverse music festival

On Saturday, Indie 102.3 celebrated the first-ever Indieverse with a stacked lineup at Levitt Pavilion.
The night included performances by local bands Pink Fuzz and Dead Pioneers, plus national acts Bartees Strange, DEHD and OK Go.
Lauren is a Denver native who can use a microphone, a camera or a pen to tell a story. She loves empowering her community with information and supplying moments of joy. Most often, you'll find her covering arts and culture — but wherever news goes, she follows.