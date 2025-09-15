LOOK: What we saw at the inaugural Indieverse music festival

A night of fun with OK Go, Dehd, Bartees Strange, Dead Pioneers and Pink Fuzz.

OK Go’s Damian Kulash stands atop the stage barricade and greets fans in a blizzard of confetti at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver.

On Saturday, Indie 102.3 celebrated the first-ever Indieverse with a stacked lineup at Levitt Pavilion.

The night included performances by local bands Pink Fuzz and Dead Pioneers, plus national acts Bartees Strange, DEHD and OK Go.

Dehd on stage at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

The Indie 102.3 team at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. From left: Alisha Sweeney, Dana Meyers, Shawn Lucero, Willobee CArlan, Jason Thomas. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Pink Fuzz's John Demitro and Will Trafas (drums) at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Pink Fuzz's Lulu Demitro at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Dead Pioneers’ Greg Deal at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Dead Pioneers’ Greg Deal, Abe Brennan and Josh Rivera, from left, at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Dead Pioneers’ Shane Zweygardt at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Dead Pioneers’ Gregg Deal and his daughter at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Dana Meyers welcomes the crowd during Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Bartees Strange at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Bartees Strange drummer TK Johnson at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Bartees Strange at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney signs an Indieverse poster for an Indie Insider during a VIP backstage event, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Dehd’s Emily Kempf at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Dehd’s Jason Balla at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Stormy skies threatened Indieverse at Levitt Pavillion Sept. 13, 2025, for a little while. Then the crowd was treated to a rainbow. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Members of the Colorado Public Radio team at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion. From left: Willobee Carlan, Jessi Whitten, Shawn Lucero, Cayla Montoya-Manzo, Jason Thomas, Alisha Sweeney, Dana Meyers. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Some of the light show at Indieverse at Levitt Pavilion, Sept. 13, 2025. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

OK Go at Indieverse, Sept. 13, 2025, at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News